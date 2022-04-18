Ukraine charity kitchen of celebrity chef José Andrés is destroyed in Russian attack

A charity kitchen set up in Ukraine by celebrity chef José Andrés has been destroyed in a Russian missile attack that left four of its workers wounded.

One of the restaurants in Kharkiv ran by World Central Kitchen was struck by Russian forces on Saturday, as the northeastern city came under a brutal assault over the weekend.

CEO Nate Mook announced the news on Twitter, revealing that staff members had been injured in the attack.

“An update I hoped I’d never have to make. I’m at a @WCKitchen restaurant in Kharkiv, where less than 24 hours ago I was meeting with their amazing team,” he wrote alongside a video of himself standing among the debris following the attack.

“Today, a missile stuck. 4 staff were wounded. This is the reality here—cooking is a heroic act of bravery. #ChefsForUkraine.”

In the video, Mr Mook confirmed that all of the World Central Kitchen workers survived the attack but said he had learned of at least one person killed in the strike.

He showed the camera what remained of the kitchen area as he stood in front of the rubble from surrounding buildings and a burned-out car.

“Just a tremendous amount of carnage left behind for no reason. In this area, there are offices, there are residences,” he said.

“People live here. People work here. People cook here and it’s absolutely horrific brutality.”

Mr Mook later shared a photo of the team members recovering in hospital.