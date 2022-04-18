Six have been killed and eight wounded in missile strikes in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, local officials have said.

Multiple explosions were reported on Monday as Ukraine braced for an all-out Russian attack on the other side of the country.

Lviv has been considered a relatively safe haven during the invasion, as the city - along with the rest of western Ukraine - has been less affected by fighting than the rest of the country.

But it has not been immune to attacks, with officials reporting more strikes on the city on Monday.

Maksym Kozystkiy, the regional governor, said three missiles had hit military facilities and another a tire shop.

Six people had died in these strikes, while eight - including a child - had been injured, he said.

Mr Kozystkiy said that was the latest information on the morning attacks as of 10am local time (8am BST).

Plumes of thick, black smoke were rising over Lviv after the explosions.