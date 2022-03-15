More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion, according to new estimates.

A United Nations agency said the milestone had been reached nearly three weeks into the war, which has killed hundreds of civilians, separated families and devastated cities.

It comes after 1 million refugees were estimated to have fled the country in the first seven days.

The figure surpassed 3 million on Tuesday, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), who warned millions more could be affected if the war being waged in eastern Europe continues.

UN officials have called it the largest refugee crisis in the continent since the Second World War.

Out of the 3 million refugees to have fled into neighbouring countries, more than 157,000 of these are not Ukrainian citizens, according to IOM estimates.

Paul Dillion, a spokesperson for the group, said the new figures came from data from national authorities.