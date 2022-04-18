Ukraine news – live: Mariupol troops to ‘fight to the end’, as UK accused of funding Russia’s war (cloned)
‘All those who will continue resistance will be destroyed,’ the Russian defense ministry’s spokesman said
Ukrainian forces in the beseiged southern port of Mariupol are still fighting and intend to defy a Russian demand to surrender, officials have said.
“We will absolutely fight to the end, to the win, in this war,” Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal told ABC news on Sunday.
The shattered city is on the brink of falling to the Russians after seven weeks under seige. If it is captured it would give Moscow a crucial success after the sinking of its Black Sea flagship.
Meanwhile Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine will not cede territory in the Russian-occupied Donbas region in any attempt to reach a peace agreement.
The Ukrainian president, speaking to CNN, said that doing so would leave open the possibility of Russia using the territory to launch another attack aimed at seizing Kyiv.
In the UK, The Independent can reveal that hundreds of millions of pounds in taxpayers’ money is being handed to companies that are continuing to operate in Russia.
Two Russian oligarchs ‘with close ties to Roman Abramovich’ hit by UK sanctions worth £10bn
The Foreign Office has announced fresh sanctions against Eugene Tenenbaum, a director of Chelsea Football Club, and fellow Russian oligarch David Davidovich.
Both men are described as being “close” to the current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who has already been sanctioned by the UK and the EU.
While Mr Tenenbaum was hit with an asset freeze, Mr Davidovich, who is described by Forbes as being Mr Abramovich’s “much lower profile right-hand man”, received both an asset freeze and a travel ban.
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss announced the government would freeze the pair’s assets – estimated to total up to £10bn – on Thursday afternoon, making this the largest asset freeze action in UK history.
Sam Hancock reports.
Russian oligarchs ‘with close ties to Roman Abramovich’ hit by UK sanctions
‘We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine,’ says Liz Truss
Japan to attend G20 meet as finance minister declines to comment on Russia
Japan will attend the G20 meeting of financial leaders, said the country’s finance minister Shunichi Suzuki. However, he declined to comment on Russia, even as western nations sought Moscow’s expulsion from the forum, saying they will skip the session if it participates.
Japan “is not in the position to respond to each country’s participation”, said Mr Suzuki, when asked about Russia’s plans to join the forum online, which G20 chair Indonesia announced on Thursday.
Japanese officials are keen to have their minister go to Washington next week when the G20 meetings take place on 20 April on the sidelines of IMF/World Bank spring gatherings.
Last week, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said that Washington will boycott some G20 meetings if Russian officials show up, while German finance minister Christian Lindner called for rejection of any form of cooperation with Russia at the G20.
‘Ukranians should be proud to have survived 50 days under Russian attack’, says Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky told his compatriots to be proud to have survived 50 days under Russian attack when the Russians “gave us a maximum of five.”
In his late-night video address, Mr Zelensky hailed “an achievement of millions of Ukrainians, of everyone who on 24 February made the most important decision of their life - to fight.”
The president gave an extensive listing of the ways in which Ukrainians helped in fending off the Russian troops, including “those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom” of the sea.
It was his only reference to the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, which Russia says sank while being towed to port.
Mr Zelensky also remembered the first day of the invasion when many world leaders were unsure whether Ukraine could survive the Russian attack and advised him to leave the country.
Canada sends troops to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees
Canada is sending soldiers to Poland to help in providing support for Ukrainian refugees in the country, including those who will move to Canada.
Defence minister Anita Anand announced the deployment of up to 150 troops Thursday.
Up to 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled into Poland since the Russian attacked the country on 24 February and nearly 2 million took shelter into other neighbouring countries.
Ms Anand said that the majority of the deployed troops will head to reception centres across Poland to help care for and register Ukrainian refugees.
Canada has deployed hundreds of additional troops to eastern Europe since Russia’s invasion as the Nato military alliance seeks to both support Ukraine and prevent the conflict from expanding into a broader war.
‘People are being starved to death’ in Mariupol, says World Food Program head
People are being “starved to death” in the besieged city of Mariupol, said the head of the UN World Food Program, as he predicted that the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is likely to worsen as Russia intensifies its assault in the coming weeks.
WFP executive director David Beasley also said that Russia’s invasion of grain-exporting Ukraine risks destabilising nations far from its shores and could trigger waves of migrants seeking better lives elsewhere.
The war is “devastative for the people in Ukraine,” said Mr Beasley in an interview with AFP, as he lamented the lack of access faced by the WFP and other humanitarian organisations.
The conflict, which shifted from areas around the capital towards eastern Ukraine, has made it difficult to reach Ukrainians. The UN body is trying to put food supplies in areas that could be caught up in the fighting, but Mr Beasley acknowledged that there are “a lot of complexities” as the situation rapidly evolves.
Mariupol’s mayor said this week that more than 10,000 civilians had died and the death toll could surpass 20,000, after weeks of attacks.
Read the report here:
The AP Interview: UN food chief says Mariupol is starving
The head of the U.N.’s World Food Program says people are being “starved to death” in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and he predicted the country’s humanitarian crisis is likely to worsen as Russia intensifies its assault in the coming weeks
The US ambassador to the United Nations accused Russia of making precarious food situation in Yemen and elsewhere worse by invading Ukraine, as she called it “just another grim example of the ripple effect Russia’s unprovoked, unjust, unconscionable war is having on the world’s most vulnerable.”
Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting on war-torn Yemen on Thursday that the World Food Program identified the Arab world’s poorest nation as one of the countries most affected by wheat price increases and lack of imports from Ukraine.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky shot back saying: “The main factor for instability and the source of the problem today is not the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, but sanctions measures imposed on our country seeking to cut off any supplies from Russia and the supply chain, apart from those supplies that those countries in the West need, in other words energy.”
Russian legislator charged with conspiring to violate US sanctions
A Russian legislator and two aides were charged with conspiring to violate US sanctions as they pushed Russia’s propaganda campaign in the country to win support for moves against Ukraine, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.
Three conspiracy charges were brought in an indictment against the legislator, Aleksandr Babakov, 59, and two of his staff members — Aleksandr Nikolayevich Vorobev, 52, and Mikhail Alekseyevich Plisyuk, 58.
The three accused are based in Russia and remain at large, the authorities said.
The US federal authorities said in a press release that Mr Babakov currently serves as deputy chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislature.US Attorney Damian Williams said the legislator’s actions revealed that Russia’s “illegitimate actions against Ukraine extend beyond the battlefield, as political influencers under Russia’s control allegedly plotted to steer geopolitical change in Russia’s favour through surreptitious and illegal means in the US and elsewhere in the west”.
Russia accuses Ukraine of launching airstrikes in its territory
Russian authorities are accusing Ukraine of launching airstrikes in its border territory of Bryansk, in a series of allegations of cross-border aggression by Kyiv on the Russian region.
Russia’s Investigative Committee alleged that two of Ukraine’s military helicopters entered into Russia’s air space on Thursday and “carried out at least six strikes on a residential building in the village of Klimovo”, about 11km away from the Russian border.
The committee added that at least six houses were damaged and seven people, including a toddler, were injured.
Earlier on Thursday, Russia’s state security service accused Ukraine of firing mortars at a border post in the Bryansk region on 13 April.
The reports could not be independently verified.
Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv a day after Russian warship sank
Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on Friday, a day after Ukraine claimed responsibility for sinking Moscow’s flagship missile cruiser Moskva.
The explosions appeared to be the most significant in Ukraine’s capital region since Russia pulled back from the area earlier this month, as it prepared for battles in the south and east.
Earlier on Thursday, Russia’s defence ministry claimed that the Soviet-era ship sank while being towed to port following a fire and explosions, Ukraine said that it had hit the missile cruiser with a Neptune anti-ship missile.
More than 500 crew were evacuated, the ministry said, without acknowledging the attack.
Ukraine’s prosecutor general leading the efforts to hold Putin accountable for the war crimes
Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova is leading the legal efforts to hold Vladimir Putin accountable for the atrocities committed in her country.
For Ms Venediktova, it is personal. “I protect the public interest of Ukrainian citizens. And now I see that I can’t protect these dead kids,” she tells the Associated Press.
“And for me it’s pain.”Her office has already opened over 8,000 criminal investigations related to the war and identified over 500 suspects, including Russian ministers, military commanders and propagandists.
“The main functions of the law are to protect and to compensate. I hope that we can do it, because now it’s just beautiful words, no more rule of law,” says Ms Venediktova, also the first woman to serve as Ukraine’s prosecutor general.
“It’s very beautiful words. I want them to work.”
Read the report here:
War Crimes Watch: The woman who would make Putin pay
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova is at the frontline of a legal battle to hold Russia accountable for atrocities committed in her country
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies