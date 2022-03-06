AP News Digest 5:50 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian forces will observe a temporary cease-fire in two Ukrainian cities, an official in one of the country’s two pro-Russia separatist regions said after an agreement to allow civilians to evacuate collapsed a day earlier amid continued shelling. The U.N. said that 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since Russia invaded. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,210 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW, RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DAY IN PHOTOS (all sent).

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-WHEAT — The Russian tanks and missiles besieging Ukraine also are threatening the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia who rely on the vast, fertile farmlands of the Black Sea region — known as the “breadbasket of the world.” By Joseph Wilson, Samy Magdy, Aya Batrawy and Chinedu Asadu. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-OLIGARCH-SUPERYACHTS — President Joe Biden has warned Kremlin-aligned oligarchs that the U.S. and its European allies are coming for their superyachts. But actually seizing the behemoth vessels often worth hundreds of millions of dollars could prove challenging. Many of the boats are flagged and registered in secretive banking havens used by the ultra-rich to shield their wealth from taxes or seizures. The Associated Press has compiled a list of 56 superyachts believed to be owned by Kremlin-aligned oligarchs and plotted their last known locations. By Michael Biesecker. SENT: 1,680 words, photos. An Abridged version is also available

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SAVING-HERITAGE — Staffers at Ukraine’s largest art museum are packing away its collections to protect their national heritage in case the Russian invasion advances west. The doors of the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum in the western city of Lviv have been closed since Russia’s war on Ukraine began on Feb. 24, and heritage sites across the country face danger as the fighting continues. By Bernat Armangue. SENT: 390 words, photos.

SELMA-COMMEMORATION — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Alabama as the nation marks a defining moment in the fight for the right to vote, a trip that comes as congressional efforts to restore the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act have faltered. SENT: 590 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-FOREIGNERS-FLEE — Jarred by discriminatory treatment and left to evacuate themselves from Ukraine, people from African, Asian and Latin American countries who succeed in getting out are forming impromptu networks to help thousands of others hoping to flee. SENT: 780 words, photos, video.

UKRAIN-WAR-BOSNIAN MEMORIES — News reports from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities under unrelenting bombardment by the Russian Army have been triggering painful memories among the survivors of the 1990s siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo. SENT: 790 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-CONGRESS -- Fighting for his country’s survival, Ukraine’s president makes a “desperate” and forceful plea to American lawmakers, urging the United States to send more planes and drones and to cut off Russian oil imports in hopes of halting Moscow’s escalating invasion. Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to some 300 members of Congress and aides in private video call. By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 750 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-VISA-MASTERCARD — Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies says, in the latest blow to the country’s financial system after its invasion of Ukraine. Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs. SENT: 430 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-WEDDING — A Chicago woman plans to travel to her home country of Ukraine, within days of getting married this weekend. Maria and her fiancé David were married Saturday before about 20 people. SENT: 790 words, photo.

TRENDING NEWS

MEXICO-SOCCER-BRAWL — At least 22 people were injured, including two critically, when fans brawled during a soccer game in central Mexico. SENT: 370 words, photos.

IDITAROD — Fans, dogs and mushers returned in droves to downtown Anchorage in the midst of a snowstorm for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. SENT: 600 words, photos.

NATIONAL

MIDWEST-SEVERE-WEATHER — Six people were killed when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities say. Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured in addition to those killed when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines. Among those killed were children and adults. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SANTA-FE-POLICE-OFFICER-KILLED — A New Mexico woman was arrested after authorities say she caused a crash that killed an officer and retired firefighter and then lied about having been kidnapped. SENT: 540 words.

SCHOOL-SHOOTING-KANSAS — An 18-year-old football player was charged Saturday in a shooting that wounded an administrator and a school resource officer at a suburban Kansas City high school. SENT: 450 words.

BODY-SEPTIC TANK-FLORIDA — The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with killing her, authorities said. SENT: 160 words.

INTERNATIONAL

KOREAS-TENSION — North Korea performed data transmission and other key tests needed to develop a spy satellite, state media says, in the second such tests in about a week, indicating the country intends to conduct a prohibited long-range rocket launch soon. SENT: 560 words, photo.

INDONESIA-ROHINGYA-REFUGEES — More than 100 hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials say. SENT: 330 words, photo.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Police shot and killed a Palestinian attacker after he stabbed an officer in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israeli police say. SENT: 200 words, photos.

SPORTS

BKC--T25-NORTH CAROLINA-DUKE — North Carolina ignored all the attention surrounding the final home game for retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, as well as the fourth-ranked Duke’s emotionally charged, rowdier-than-usual crowd. Instead, the rival Tar Heels walked into Cameron Indoor Stadium and fearlessly spoiled Coach K’s perfect send-off to the postseason. Armando Bacot scored 23 points and the Tar Heels shot 59% after halftime to upset the Blue Devils 94-81. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. SENT: 990 words, photos. With DUKE-KRZYZEWSKI'S-FAREWELL — Duke’s Coach K turns focus to next steps after UNC loss (sent).

HOW TO REACH US

