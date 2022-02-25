The White House has said the US is ready to accept Ukrainian refugees fleeing invasion by Russia.

As reports suggested as many as 100,000 Ukrainians had already left their homes in the wake of the invasion by Russian forces, the White House said it was prepared to accept refugees and to assist countries in Europe where people may head.

“We are,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told CNN on Thursday, when when asked if the US was prepared to help in such a manner.

“But we certainly expect that most if not the majority will want to go to Europe and neighboring countries,” she said.

Several thousand Ukrainians have crossed into neighbouring countries, mainly Moldova and Romania, while an estimated 100,000 have fled their homes and are uprooted in the country after Russia’s invasion, the UN refugee agency said on Thursday.

Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said the figures were compiled from reports from national authorities and its staff and partner agencies.

“It’s a ballpark figure,” she told Reuters.

More follows...