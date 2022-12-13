Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US is reportedly set to send its most advanced air defence system to help Ukraine, finally agreeing to a request made months ago by that nation’s leader.

Reports said that as early as this week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin could sign a directive to transfer at least one Patriot battery unit to Ukraine.

Almost ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been calling on the US to provide it with the most advanced weapons possible in order to stave off Mosow’s attacks.

After the invasion initially garnering much international attenton and triggering in the dispatch of billions of dollars of aid and military assistance, as the conflict has ploughed on, Ukraine fears the international community is not treating it with the sense of urgency it initially did.

In a call to G-7 leaders this week, Mr Zelenskyy repeated his call for the West to prvoide Kyiv with the most advanced weapons it has.

“It would be right to begin the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine this Christmas. If Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, then a reliable cessation of hostilities will be ensured,” he said.

He added: “The answer from Moscow will show what they really want there: either a further confrontation with the world or finally an end to aggression.”

Both CNN and the New York Times quoted anonymous US officials as saying an agreement to send the weapons systems to Ukraine had been reached. It would need President’s Joe Biden’s signature on any agreement.

It said Ukraine had stepped up its request for the US to send the advanced long-range air defense system, considered highly effective at intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles.

Earlier in the conflict, the US sent Patriot batteries to Nato allies such as Poland, while sending other weaponry to Ukraine.

It said the US has sold the system to around a dozen allies, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Germany, Japan, and Israel.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to questions from The Independent. The New York Times quoted State Department spokesman, Ned Price, as saying on Tuesday the United States would continue to prioritise sending air defence systems to help “our Ukrainian partners defend themselves from the brutal Russian aggression that we’ve seen for the better part of a year now”.

More follows....