Ukraine news - live: Russian commanders and Iranian businessmen sanctioned by UK
Iran is said to have become one of Russia’s top military backers
The UK has sanctioned 12 Russian military commanders implicated in missile strikes on Ukrainian cities as well as Iranian businessmen involved in the production and supply of military drones used in the attacks.
The FCDO said Iranian-manufactured drones had played a central role in attacks on civilians, citing US information showing Iran has become one of Russia’s top military backers, sending hundreds of drones to Russia.
“Russian forces’ calculated attacks on cities and innocent civilians in Ukraine will not go unanswered,” foreign secretary James Cleverly said.
“The Iranian regime is increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people and is striking sordid deals with Putin in a desperate attempt to survive.”
Mr Cleverly said among those sanctioned were Major General Robert Baranov, believed to be the commander of a unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles.
Meanwhile on the war front, over 50 per cent of the Donetsk region has now been captured by Mr Putin’s forces, according to an update early this morning from a Russia-backed official in Ukraine’s east.
Belarus puts southern military unit on alert
Belarus has put one of its southern military units in a state of alert as part of surprise drills to test the combat readiness of its troops, the secretary of Belarus’s Security Council says.
“The inspections will be of a wide-ranging nature and carried out unannounced by the leadership of the armed forces,” Alexander Volfovich said in a video statement posted by the defence ministry.
The snap military inspection is the latest in a burst of exercises and other military activity that have prompted concern from neighbouring Ukraine.
Ukraine conference raises just over one billion euros
France’s foreign minister Catherine Colonna has said parties to an international conference for Ukraine pledged payments of just over one billion euros.
Ukrainian Ppesident Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukraine‘s allies gathered in Paris earlier he needed at least 800 million euros in urgent winter energy aid as Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across the country.
Italy says arms shipments to Ukraine will end with peace talks
Arms shipments to Ukraine will end as soon as peace talks to end the Russian invasion begin, Italy’s defence minister has said.
“I am aware that military aid will have to end sooner or later, and will end when we will have the peace talks that we are all hoping for,” defence minister Guido Crosetto said while addressing the upper-house Senate.
Earlier this month, Italy’s cabinet adopted a decree allowing it to keep supplying Ukraine with weapons for the whole of next year without seeking formal approval from parliament for each new shipment.
SCO to hold joint drills in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region
Countries from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) plan to hold a joint “counter-terrorism exercise” in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region, the state-run TASS news agency reports.
Military delegations have already arrived in the region to hold talks on preparing for the drills, which are expected to take place in August 2023, TASS said.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including India, China and Russia.
Russia says reports about Modi refusing Putin meeting are 'misunderstanding'
Moscow has said reports about Indian prime minister Narendra Modi allegedly refusing a meeting with president Vladimir Putin are a “misunderstanding”, the Interfax news agency reports, citing Russian Foreign Ministry
Bloomberg News reported last week that a decision to cancel a summit between the two leaders was taken after veiled threats by Mr Putin to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.
An Indian government source told Reuters that the decision not to hold a summit was taken much earlier and that the nuclear angle was not a factor.
Germany to pledge additional 50m euros in winter aid for Ukraine
Germany will approve another 50m euros in winter aid for Ukraine in response to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure there, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said at a donors’ conference in Paris on Tuesday.
This comes on top of 160 million euros already pledged by Berlin at a conference in Bucharest earlier in the year.
Baerbock said Germany was working to deliver generators, blankets and heating fuel to Ukraine over Christmas, as Russia’s pummelling of power facilities causes power shortages in many parts of the country.
Belarus 'appoints new foreign minister and air force chief’
Belarus has reportedly named a new foreign minister and air force head amid a flurry of military activity that have raised fears it could take a more active stance in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Minsk named Sergei Aleinik as its new foreign minister, the state-run Belta news agency reported, to fill the position left empty after the death of Vladimir Makei last month. Aleinik was previously first deputy foreign minister.
Andrei Lukyanovich, previously deputy head of the air force, was promoted to head of Belarus’ air force and air defence units, Belta said.
