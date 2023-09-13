UNC campus on lockdown over ‘armed and dangerous person’ two weeks after shooting
Campus alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to ‘go inside now’ and to ‘avoid windows’
The University of North Carolina campus has been placed into lockdown over an “armed and dangerous person” just two weeks after a faculty member was fatally shot there.
A campus alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat posed “on or near campus.”
Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm, according to WRAL.
Just last month, Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences, was gunned down on the Chapel Hill campus.
!Alert Carolina!— Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) September 13, 2023
Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF
Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old graduate student at the university was charged with first-degree murder and having a gun on education property.
Campus police have asked anyone seeing suspicious activity to call 911.
When the threat is over, school officials say sirens will sound again with a different tone to announce along with the voice message: “All clear. Resume normal activities.”
The latest lockdown comes just 24 hours after UNC students protested state gun laws at the State House in nearby Raleigh, chanting “Vote Them Out” towards the politicians present.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools sent out a message to parents stating that they had entered a “secure mode” lockdown, with classes continuing.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies