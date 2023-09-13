UNC lockdown - live: ‘Armed and dangerous’ person alert at Chapel Hill campus
Alert sent out just before 1pm on Wednesday
The University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus is on lockdown for the second time in two weeks after reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.
An alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat “on or near campus”.
No other details were provided in the alert. However, local TV station WRAL reported that police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm.
This marks the second terrifying incident at the school in just over two weeks. On 28 August, the campus was on lockdown for hours amid reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.
That person was identified as Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old graduate student who allegedly shot and killed Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences.
