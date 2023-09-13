Jump to content

Liveupdated1694626130

UNC lockdown - live: ‘Armed and dangerous’ person alert at Chapel Hill campus

Alert sent out just before 1pm on Wednesday

Andrea Cavallier,Graeme Massie
Wednesday 13 September 2023 18:28
<p>Police are pictured at the scene of an alleged active shooter situation at UNC Chapel Hill on 28 August </p>

Police are pictured at the scene of an alleged active shooter situation at UNC Chapel Hill on 28 August

(ABC 11)

The University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus is on lockdown for the second time in two weeks after reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.

An alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat “on or near campus”.

No other details were provided in the alert. However, local TV station WRAL reported that police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm.

This marks the second terrifying incident at the school in just over two weeks. On 28 August, the campus was on lockdown for hours amid reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.

That person was identified as Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old graduate student who allegedly shot and killed Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences.

1694626130

Andrea Cavallier13 September 2023 18:28
1694625710

Graeme Massie13 September 2023 18:21

