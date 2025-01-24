UnitedHealthcare names new CEO after Brian Thompson’s murder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UnitedHealthcare has named its new CEO following the high profile murder of Brian Thompson.

In a statement put out on Thursday, the company announced that Tim Noel would be taking on the position.

Noel, who joined UnitedHealthcare in 2007, was previously the head of the company’s Medicare and retirement division, according to the company’s website. He was involved in financial restructuring at Northwest Airlines during its bankruptcy proceedings.

"[Noel] brings unparalleled experience to this role with a proven track record and strong commitment to improving how health care works for consumers, physicians, employers, governments and our other partners,” the UHG statement read.

Thompson, 50, was gunned down on December 4 outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan. He had been on his way to an investors conference in the city.

open image in gallery UnitedHealthcare have named a new CEO following the murder of Brian Thompson (pictured) in December 2024 ( AP )

The suspect was eventually identified as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, who evaded capture for five days.

Mangione was eventually arrested in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania after an employee called police, and later charged with several counts of murder in New York.

Federal charges against Mangione include murder and firearms counts. He made an initial appearance on the charges late last month. He won’t be required to enter a plea until an indictment is returned.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors have said the two cases will proceed on parallel tracks, with the state charges expected to go to trial first. His next appearance in state court is scheduled for Feb. 21.

open image in gallery Suspect Luigi Mangione, 26, was eventually arrested in a McDonald’s in Altoona and later charged with several counts of murder in New York ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

After the shooting, many companies took steps to protect their head executives. Some scrubbed their websites of top executives’ photographs and increased armed security details for key leaders.

In addition UnitedHealth lost some $63 billion in value since Thompson’s killing.The price of shares in the group dropped by roughly $100 between December 4, and January 16.

However, despite Thompson’s murder bringing concerns over the U.S. healthcare system into the spotlight, the group posted a better-than-expected profit in the final quarter of 2024.