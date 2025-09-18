Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rollercoaster rider has died after becoming unresponsive on a new attraction at Florida’s Universal Epic Universe theme park, officials have said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, fell unresponsive on Wednesday night while riding on the Stardust Racers roller coaster, according to a statement from Universal Orlando Resorts. They were taken to hospital after the ride stopped where they were declared dead, park officials said.

The circumstances of how the person became unresponsive on the ride are currently unknown. Footage from the scene shows several law enforcement officers and forensic teams at the site.

open image in gallery Celestial Park's Stardust Racers coaster is a new attraction at the park (file photo) ( Universal Orlando Resort )

“We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones,” the theme park said in a statement. “We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed."

Stardust Racers will remain closed while Orange County Sheriff’s Office carries out an investigation, officials added. The sheriff’s office is yet to comment on the investigation.

The rollercoaster is located within Epic Universal’s Celestial Park, and was one of the most anticipated attractions of the theme park, which opened to huge fanfare in May 2025.

The dual-launch coaster, in which guests launch and rave against each other through 5,000 feet of track, reaches heights of 133 feet and speeds of up to 62mph, Universal says.

"Share a race across the cosmos on Stardust Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph,” reads Universal’s description of the coaster.

“Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the "Celestial Spin" in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music."