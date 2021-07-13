Families sue Universal Orlando after Despicable Me actor accused of posing with white supremacy symbol

Two families have filed lawsuits against Universal Orlando after an actor dressed as a Despicable Me character Gru allegedly made a racist hand gesture when posing with young children, a report has said.

WKMG reported that the families of two young girls, who are biracial, have filed civil rights lawsuits on their behalf following two separate incidents in 2019.

A Universal Orlando Resort employee was previously fired in connection to one of the incidents after parents spotted a fancy dress actor appearing to make the white supremacy OK symbol while posing with their six-year-old daughter when looking back at footage of their interaction.

According to WKMG, the lawsuit made reference to an episode in March 2019 during a character-themed breakfast at the Universal-owned Loews Royal Pacific Resort.

Tiffiney Zinger told USA Today at the time that months after the family’s trip they realised the employee can be seen making an upside-down OK symbol with his hand on her daughter’s shoulder.

The lawsuit also claims that in February 2019, a person dressed as Gru did the same thing to another five-year-old girl.

The Anti-Defamation League lists the OK hand gesture as a racist hand sign when used in certain contexts. The leading anti-hate organisation says that, as of 2019, white supremacists began using the symbol as a sincere expression of white power.

The employee made the apparent symbol only a week after a shooter in New Zealand made the gesture during a court appearance after killing 51 people in two mosques.

“We never want our guests to experience what this family did,” the spokesperson said in a 2019 statement to The Independent confirming the employee had been fired.

They added: “This is not acceptable and we are sorry – and we are taking steps to make sure nothing like this happens again.” The name of the employee involved has not been named.

Both families have claimed the girls suffered mental anguish, loss of dignity, humiliation, embarrassment and other emotional distress and are asking for $30,000 in damages.

“We just wanted to take them to see the minions,” Ms Zinger said in 2019. “Do something special for our family and this person ruined that special warm feeling.”

The lawsuit claims Universal Orlando violated the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992.