Body of University of Houston student found on campus

A University of Houston student died on campus, the school said.

The identity of the deceased student has not been revealed. The university said in a statement on Wednesday that the student’s body was found at an outdoor walkway and campus police are now investigating the incident.

Foul play is not suspected at this time and there is no ongoing threat to the school community, authorities said.

“Students are our number one priority, and we are heartbroken to lose a young person with so much potential and a valued member of the UH community,” the university said in a statement. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the student’s family and friends and support to members of the campus community affected by this devastating loss.”

“The Dean of Students will work with the student’s family and help them navigate this difficult time,” the statement also read.

Classes at Agnes Arnold Hall were cancelled on Wednesday following the student’s death.

The university has made available counselling resources for students struggling with the situation.

A vigil was planned for 5pm on Wednesday, according to local news station KHOU11.

It is unclear how the student died. The Independent has reached out to the University of Houston Police Department.

