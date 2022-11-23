Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Idaho police are refusing to provide more details as to why they think the murder of four University of Idaho students was a “targeted” killing.

“You’re going to have to trust on that at this point because we are not going to release why we think that,” Moscow Police Department captain Roger Lanier said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The murders took place in the early morning hours of 13 November.

Local police still have not named a suspect or located the murder weapon, despite assistance from the Idaho State Police and federal officials.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.