Idaho police refuse to say why they think four murdered students were targeted: ‘You’re going to have to trust us’

Officials still haven’t named suspect or found murder weapon as investigation stretches into second week

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Wednesday 23 November 2022 21:54
Comments
Parents of University of Idaho victim criticise conspiracies surrounding slayings

Idaho police are refusing to provide more details as to why they think the murder of four University of Idaho students was a “targeted” killing.

“You’re going to have to trust on that at this point because we are not going to release why we think that,” Moscow Police Department captain Roger Lanier said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The murders took place in the early morning hours of 13 November.

Local police still have not named a suspect or located the murder weapon, despite assistance from the Idaho State Police and federal officials.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.

