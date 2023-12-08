‘Incredibly dedicated to her students’: Third victim of UNLV shooting named

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The third victim killed in Wednesday’s shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas has been named.

Dr Naoko Takemaru, an associate professor in the Department of World Languages and Cultures, was identified after her next of kin were informed by the coroner’s office, UNLV president Keith Whitfield said in a statement.

“With sadness, I write to you to mourn the tragic passing of Dr Naoko Takemaru, who this morning was confirmed to be among the three UNLV faculty members who lost their lives during Wednesday’s shooting,” Mr Whitfield said.

“Earlier today, the coroner’s office shared Dr Takemaru’s name following the notification of her next of kin.”

Dr Takemaru was a noted scholar, author and award-winning educator, who just recently marked her 20th year as a member of UNLV’s faculty.

She coordinated Japanese language programs and taught numerous courses on Japanese culture, business and language. Mr Whitfield described her as “incredibly dedicated to her students”, having earned the premier teaching award from the College of Liberal Arts.

Police previously confirmed the identity of the two other faculty members who had died in the shooting. They were professor Cha Jan Chang, 64, known as “Jerry,” and assistant professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39.

In his statement on Dr Takemaru’s death, Mr Whitfield said: “We grieve for her family, friends, students, and colleagues. We honor her memory, alongside those of Lee Business School professors Dr Patricia Navarro-Velez and Dr Jerry Chang, who also perished as a result of Wednesday’s tragedy.”

Another UNLV faculty member — a 38-year-old visiting professor — remained hospitalised on Friday.

“Processing the loss of three cherished UNLV faculty members is horrendously difficult, but we are heartened by memories of them and their remarkable and lasting impact on our university, on their students, and within their professions,” Mr Whitfield said.