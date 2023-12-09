Jump to content

UPenn president resigns after furious backlash to antisemitism Congress testimony

Liz Magill faced intense criticism from University of Pennsylvania alumni and donors

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 09 December 2023 22:19
Congress grills university leaders over antisemitism

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned amid a furious backlash to her testimony at a congressional hearing about antisemitism on college campuses.

Scott Bok, the chair of UPenn’s board of trustees, announced Ms Magill had voluntarily tendered her resignation in a statement on Saturday.

Ms Magill sparked anger among alumni, students and donors when she declined to explicitly say that calling for the genocide of Jews would violate the Ivy League college’s code of conduct on bullying or harassment at a hearing on antisemitism before on Tuesday.

Her appearance alongside the presidents of Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who also refused to denounce calls for genocide, set off a crisis at the Ivy League college which saw donors threaten to pull $100m in funding.

In a statement, Ms Magill said it has been a privilege to serve as UPenn president.

UPenn president Liz Magill voluntarily tendered her resignation, the university said

(Associated Press)

“It has been an honour to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions,” the statement read.

Breaking more to come

