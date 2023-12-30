The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Minnesota authorities have rescued more than 100 fishermen from a large ice chunk that detached and drifted more than 30 feet from shore.

Authorities rescued all 122 fishermen from the ice floe on 29 December with no reported injuries, according to a statement from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders and local agencies rescued everyone before 8pm that evening, less than three hours after receiving the initial call.

Just before 5pm on Friday, authorities received a call alerting them to a group of people stuck on an ice floe in Minnesota’s Upper Red Lake. Initial reports indicated no one had fallen through the ice, according to the statement. There was more than 30 feet of open water between the floe and the shore.

Before authorities arrived, bystanders attempted to rescue them using a canoe. However, four people fell into the water and were taken back to the ice floe to warm in a nearby fishing shelter, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Everyone was back on land before 8pm that day, the statement reads.

Just a day prior, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement warned that ice conditions were poor due to a lack of consecutive cold days to form new ice.

This isn’t the first time this month that authorities have had to respond to ice-related emergencies on Upper Red Lake.

On 17 December, authorities rescued 35 people from detached ice that drifted 40-50 feet from shore, Minnesota Public Radio reported.