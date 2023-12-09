Police officer crawls across frozen lake to rescue two fishermen and their dog

A Minnesota police officer crawled across a frozen lake to rescue two fishermen and a dog who had fallen through ice.

Footage released by Anoka County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Chris Fjeld crawling across the surface to rescue the trio.

The heroic deputy and his colleagues were able to rescue the two men and their dog using a rope, which was tied around his waist and pulled back to land.

“Noticing the males were showing signs of hypothermia, Deputy Fjeld made the decision to begin the rescue before equipment and resources arrived,” Anoka County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

“We are thankful all involved are ok and are proud of Deputy Fjeld’s selfless actions to help others in need.”

The men were fishing on a lake in Nowthen, Minnesota, on 5 December when they fell through the ice.