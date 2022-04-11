Video shows huge plume of smoke as California UPS facility engulfed in flames

A UPS facility in Lancaster, California has been engulfed in flames leading to a huge plume of smoke billowing towards the sky.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has said that firefighters were called to the scene amid reports of a 2-alarm fire on Monday.

The department tweeted that fire crews were on the scene at around 9.02am at a “large commercial warehouse with heavy smoke and fire showing”.

The department added that around 70 firefighters were sent to the area.

“The fire spread throughout a metal-clad building and extended to possibly five or six trailers,” the agency said.

Several vehicles burned close to the warehouse, authorities said, according to ABC7. Footage from AIR7HD showed firefighters trying to put out the fire wreaking havoc on several UPS trucks.

A member of UPS staff told ABC7 said the facility is “a total loss”.

The fire is under investigation. No cause has yet been established and no injuries have been reported.

“We are cooperating with local authorities on the scene but do not have additional information to share at this time,” UPS said in a statement.

