Twelve people have been admitted to hospital for salmonella, and 24 people have been infected in total as of 24 August, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those infected report consuming salami, prosciutto and other deli meats.

According to the statement, the US Department of Agriculture is investigating two separate strands of the disease; Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Infantis infections.

The Typhimurium strain has infected a confirmed 23 people. Nine people have been taken to hospital. After a lab investigation, popular antibiotics were found to be ineffective against 20 cases.

In May and June, 13 people were infected with the Infantis strain with 3 needing hospital treatment. Usually, the disease mainly impacts those under 3. However, this outbreak impacted an age range of 1 to 74 years. Lab testing showed this strain was not resistant to common antibiotics. No one is believed to have died.

The CDC is working to determine the exact cause of the outbreak.

“Investigators are working to determine specific brands and products that are causing illnesses and whether the outbreaks are linked to the same Italian-style meat brands and products,” the statement reads.

They advised, "Until we identify which Italian-style meats are making people sick, heat all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating if you are at higher risk."

Symptoms of Salmonella typically display themselves between 12 and 72 hours of coming into contact with it. They include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever, which usually last between four and seven days, according to the CDC. Data says 36 cases have been recorded, however, due to the delay in manifestation of symptoms, it is expected to be higher.

Most cases of salmonella do not require hospital treatment, however, if one is impacted by lingering diarrhea, hospital admission is advised. Rarely, the infection can go into the bloodstream and contribute to serious sickness.

Salmonella poses a higher risk to people over 65 years of age, those with a chronic or immune-compromising condition or take immunosuppressant medications. Those under the age of 5 are also more likely to get seriously ill.

According to CDC data, 14 states are known to have people infected. States that have reported more than four cases include California, Arizona and Illinois. Texas and Minnesota has recorded 2 cases while Oregon and Michigan has noted 1 case.