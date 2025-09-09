Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

US added 900k fewer jobs in year to March, revised figures show amid Trump anger over stats

Mike Bedigan
Tuesday 09 September 2025 15:44 BST
Comments

The U.S. added 911,000 fewer jobs over the past 12 months that was previously thought, according to newly revised figures.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that the job growth was likely to have been significantly weaker than reported from March 2024 to March 2025.

The update is the first part of the BLS updates of its own job figures, taken from its monthly employer survey as well as data from state unemployment tax records. The official update is due in February.

More follows ...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in