The U.S. added 911,000 fewer jobs over the past 12 months that was previously thought, according to newly revised figures.
The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that the job growth was likely to have been significantly weaker than reported from March 2024 to March 2025.
The update is the first part of the BLS updates of its own job figures, taken from its monthly employer survey as well as data from state unemployment tax records. The official update is due in February.
More follows ...
