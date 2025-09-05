US jobs growth has stalled according to first Bureau of Labor Statistics report since Trump fired chief
The August jobs report is the first since President Donald Trump fired the non-partisan Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner Erika McEntarfer
The first U.S. jobs report since President Donald Trump dramatically fired the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner Erika McEntarfer last month shows employment growth has stalled.
The U.S added just 22,000 jobs in August, worse than economists expected, as the jobs market continues to cool amid Trump’s trade war, according to the latest employment figures from the agency, while the unemployment rate increased to 4.3 percent.
The figures follow McEntarfer’s dismissal by Trump after a jobs report by the non-partisan agency showed a slump in employment figures for three months ending in July, which infuriated the president.
He baselessly accused the former commissioner of “faking” the statistics in the report, which found that an average of just 35,000 new jobs had been added to the U.S. economy across May, June and July, implying a downturn in hiring and stagnant growth.
Downplaying Friday’s figures at a White House dinner Thursday, Trump said the “real numbers” would be out “in a year from now.”
McEntarfer, a Joe Biden appointee, was replaced by William Waitrowski on an acting basis, but Trump has since tapped the conservative Heritage Foundation’s chief economist EJ Antoni for the job. Antoni has yet to go before the Senate for confirmation.
More follows
