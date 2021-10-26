Woman ‘saved by her Ring cam’ as heavily armed marshals raid wrong home

Heavily armed United States marshals entered the wrong house in Florida’s Bradenton city without a warrant, frightening a woman who was inside with her newborn.

Kada Staples said she felt violated and traumatised by the incident, according to Fox 13 News. She shared her story in a TikTok post on Saturday, and alleged that the marshals went into the wrong apartment.

“When the US Marshals show up to your house and rush you and your newborn baby out, running all through your home telling you they know you are lying and you’re hiding someone in there just to find out they’re at the wrong apartment,” she wrote while sharing a compilation of videos.

“We were taking a nap and my Ring doorbell kept alerting me that there was motion detected,” Ms Staples said. “When I clicked on it [the doorbell app], there were two men standing there in bulletproof vests with guns pointing at my door.”

The TikTok video, captured on the woman’s home security camera, showed two law enforcement officers approaching her door with guns. When they yelled “open the door,” Ms Staples, in a quivering voice, told them that she is putting her dog, who can be heard barking from inside the apartment, in the cage.

One officer said “we’re gonna shoot, coming in,” and asked her to “come out” even as the woman repeatedly said there is nobody inside. “We know he’s in there,” a second officer said.

Another video showed Ms Staples holding her child and crying at the end of the hallway. She was accompanied by an officer, while others stand in front of her door. The last video in the compilation showed her sobbing while saying “you guys came to the wrong apartment.”

The officers then left the floor as Ms Staples, still crying, returned to her apartment.

“Thank god for my Ring doorbell or else they were going to bust in. I am shaking. I had guns pointed on me and my baby from every direction,” she wrote on TikTok.

She told the news channel that there were probably seven or eight men with guns. Three of them rushed into her apartment without any warrant, she said, adding that the encounter only lasted about three minutes.

The US Marshals Service said the officers entered Ms Staples’ building when they were chasing a suspect. They added that they were “engaged by a woman” in Staples’ unit but did not enter her apartment. The video, though, shows the marshals entering Ms Staples’ apartment briefly.