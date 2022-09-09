Jump to content
Second person in US dies after contracting monkeypox as reported total cases top 21,000

Health officials in Los Angeles County say they do not know what role monkeypox played in the person’s death

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Friday 09 September 2022 19:47
Los Angeles County chief medical office Rita Singhal announces the death of a monkeypox patient in a news conference on 8 September 2022

A second person in the US has died after contracting monkeypox, health officials say.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Thursday that it is investigating what role the virus might have played in the death.

Chief medical officer Rita Singhal stressed that her staff do not yet know whether or not the virus killed the person.

Although there have now been over21,000 reported cases of monkeybox so far,with the true number of infections probably far higher, this is only the second death in the US that is being investigated in connection with the disease.

“We are currently investigating a death of a person with monkeybox in Los Angeles County,” said Dr Singhal. “We are early in investigation, and do not have additional details available at this time. As soon as details become availabile we will share them, while maintaining confidentiality and privacy.

“This is one of two deaths in the United States that are currently under investigation to determine whether monkeypox was a contributing cause of death. Across the world, there have been seven confirmed deaths among monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

