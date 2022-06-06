US Navy pilot killed in Mojave Desert training crash named as Lt Richard Bullock

Super Hornet aircraft has been involved in crashes before

Gino Spocchia
Monday 06 June 2022 15:56
Comments
<p>Richard Bullock has been named as the US Navy pilot killed in a recent training exercise </p>

Richard Bullock has been named as the US Navy pilot killed in a recent training exercise

(US Navy)

The US Navy has named Lt Richard Bullock as the pilot killed during a training exercise in Calfornia’s Mojave Dessert last week.

Bullock was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed during a training mission on Friday afternoon, the navy said in a statement on Sunday night.

He was killed in “the vicinity of” Trona, an unincorporated community in California’s San Bernardino County, located inside the Mojave Dessert.

No further details were released about the incident, which the US Navy said remains under investigation. The crash scene also remains secured and “recovery efforts are ongoing,” the navy said.

An earlier statement said the “Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake Federal Firefighters and Naval Security Forces” responded to the crash site, according to the Navy Times. No civilians were injured as a result of the crash.

Recommended

Bullock was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113 based at the nearby Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, the navy said. The air base is home to 16 “strike fighter squadrons”, its website says.

The aircraft he was flying is manufactured by Boeing, which describes the military aircraft as “the backbone of the US Navy carrier air wing now and for decades to come” on its website.

“The Navy mourns this tragic loss alongside the family, friends and shipmates of Lt Bullock,” the statement announcing his death added.

The crash was thought to be the fourth involving a US Navy Super Hornet jet, according to the Associated Press, and the second fatal one since 2019.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in