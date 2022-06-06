Philadelphia mass shooting - live: Governor Tom Wolf says ‘enough, let’s act’ as gun violence kills three
Mass shootings across the US on Saturday in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Texas and Michigan
Three people have been killed and 11 others injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia late on Saturday after a gunman opened fire into a large crowd.
Police said that multiple gunshots were heard shortly before midnight in the busy downtown area of South Street with reports of “several gunmen” at the scene.
A police officer responded by firing one shot in the direction of a suspected shooter, Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace told NBC Philadelphia. One suspect dropped their firearm and fled the scene, authorities said.
Fourteen people were caught in the crossfire. Two men and one woman later died in hospital from gunshot wounds.
The victims of the shooting were identified by police as 22-year-old Kristopher Minners, 27-year-old Alexis Quinn and 34-year-old Gregory “Japan” Jackson, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
On Saturday alone, four people were killed and 28 injured in a series of mass shootings across the country, including in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Arizona on Saturday, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Joe Biden's big gun control speech
Where does the president stand after recent mass shootings?
He’s calling for an ambitious, and unlikely to pass, agenda, including a renewed assault weapons ban and enhanced background checks.
“How much more carnage are we willing to accept?” he asked during remarks from the White House on Thursday night.
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'
President Joe Biden has delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control
Three dead and 11 injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia
Four people died and 28 people were injured in a series of mass shootings across the US on Saturday
Yet another high-powered weapon discovered at scene of Philadelphia shooting
High-powered weapons were used in the shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, and now Philadelphia, police have confirmed.
Two guns were found at the scene of Saturday’s shooting, including one with an extended magazine.
Is Kyrsten Sinema the key to passing gun control in the US?
Kyrsten Sinema holds considerable power over whether Congress will pass any meaningful gun control measures following a string of mass shootings.
As Eric Garcia writes in a recent column:
Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up to news of another shooting today — this time in Tulsa, at a hospital campus — it’s clear such efforts aren’t coming a moment too soon.
Get the full story.
Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly
The moderate, independent Senator is now working with Republicans on bipartisan legislation round gun safety. If she wins, she gets to reap the rewards. If she loses, there will be big political consequences
Nearly 250 mass shootings so far in 2022
There have been at least 246 mass shootings in the US this year, according to data from the gun violence archive.
Following the Uvalde shooting, there were 24 mass shootings alone, leaving at least 24 dead and 130 injured.
Pennsylvania senator among Republicans negotiating Senate gun proposals
Pat Toomey, whose home state of Pennsyvlania is the latest to experience a shocking mass shooting, is part of a bipartisan group of US Senators working on renewed gun control legislation.
“The brutality in Philly last night is devastating to all Pennsylvanians & Americans,” he wrote on social media on Sunday. “My heart goes out to the families mourning the loss of their loved ones. While details are still unknown, it’s clear this never should have happened. This horror has no place in America.”
Will this time be different?
Will this time be different?

Here's a piece looking at how Congress has failed for decades to pass gun reform.
A decade of congressional inaction on gun control
Democrats in Congress are trying, again, to pass legislation to expand background checks for gun buyers in the wake of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas
And here’s another article on what could lie ahead as Washington again takes up weapons control.
Philadelphia Eagles speak out after mass shooting kills three
The Philadelphia Eagles are calling for strong control measures after yet another mass shooting has struck, this time in the NFL club’s home city.
“Enough is enough! Assault weapons loaded with high-capacity magazines are a clear threat to public safety and should be banned,” wrote Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie in a statement. “Assault weapons loaded with high-capacity magazines are a clear threat to public safety and should be banned.”
He argued that research shows that if a federal assault weapons ban was still in place, mass shootings would go way down.
The Eagles leader also called for a universal mandatory background check law.
Parkland survivor slams congressional inaction on guns after Philly shooting
The only meaningful thing Congress has done since a spate of recent shootings is go on break, argued Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg on social media.
“14 people were shot on Philadelphia’s South Street last night. Congress has done one thing since the shooting in Texas - they’ve gone on recess,” Mr Hogg, who was in high schoo lduring the 2018 shootings. “It’s time for action - not recess or debate. It’s time to come together and focus on what we can agree on and act even if small.”
What do the survivors of recent US shootings want? An Ar-15 ban.
The 19 students and two teachers killed during the mass school shooting in Uvalde last week all had different stories, hopes and dreams. But one thing many of their surviving family members share is a desire to see the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle used in the massacre outlawed or severely restricted.
The gun, a civilian version of a gun American troops used in Vietnam, is both extremely popular among consumers and mass shooters, who used some version of an AR-15-style rifle during the massacres in Buffalo, Aurora, Sandy Hook, Christchurch, and many more cities around the world that now evoke the image of horrific gun violence.
But many parents in Uvalde and legislators around the country are trying to take this gun off the streets after the Texas massacre, the second deadliest school shooting in US history.
Get the full story below.
The parents of these Uvalde victims want to ban AR-15s. Will America listen?
Those touched by Uvalde shooting want reform, but Republicans in Texas and beyond won’t budge
Philadelphia Governor: ‘Enough gun violence. Enough deaths. Let’s act'
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf reacted to Saturday night’s deadly mass shooting by first offering his thoughts to the families and friends mourning their loved ones, but then quickly pivoted to make his tweet a rallying cry for “act” on gun violence.
“11 injured and 3 dead in a shooting on South Street in Philadelphia last night. My thoughts are with those injured and the loved ones left mourning,” the Democrat tweeted on Sunday morning following the brazen attack in his state’s largest city. “Legislators: Enough gun violence. Enough deaths. Let’s act.”
