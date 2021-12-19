Army generals warn a ‘Trumpian loser’ could set off civil war after 2024 election

Three former Army generals have warned that a divided US military could result in a civil war following 2024’s presidential election.

The warning, among the starkest yet on the future of American democracy, argued that the chances of a “coup succeeding” was something to be taken seriously if the next election result is called into question.

Former president Donald Trump repeatedly undermined the results of the 2020 presidential election claiming that it been stolen from him and that President Joe Biden was not the legitimate winner.

The lie culminated in a violent attack on January 6 as Congress certified the election results after Mr Trump appeared at a “Save America” rally, and urged followers to march on the US Capitol.

Lawmakers were forced to barricade themselves in chambers as a pro-Trump mob roamed the halls. Five people died in the attack.

The retired military figures - Major General Paul Eaton, former Brigadier General Steven Anderson and former Army Major General Antonio Taguba, shared their views in an opinion piece published byThe Washington Post on Friday.

“As we approach the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, all of us former senior military officials are increasingly concerned about the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election and the potential for lethal chaos inside our military, which would put all Americans at severe risk,” they wrote.

The three veterans argued that the US military is increasingly split along ideological lines, and that “civil war” could theoretically break out if “[Mr] Trump” or “another Trumpian figure” was able to command a branch.

“All service members take an oath to protect the US Constitution,” the generals wrote. “But in a contested election, with loyalties split, some might follow orders from the rightful commander in chief, while others might follow the Trumpian loser.

“Arms might not be secured depending on who was overseeing them. Under such a scenario, it is not outlandish to say a military breakdown could lead to civil war”.

As many as 124 former senior military figures have already shown their support for Mr Trump in a letter disputing the legitimacy of the 2020 election results, the generals said.

The op-ed explained that military personnel are also divided on issues surrounding Covid, as well as on whether 50 or more former and current members of law enforcement should be prosecuted over their roles in the Capitol riot on th January.

“The potential for a total breakdown of the chain of command along partisan lines — from the top of the chain to squad level — is significant should another insurrection occur,” the Army veterans warned.

“The idea of rogue units organising among themselves to support the ‘rightful’ commander in chief cannot be dismissed.”

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack last week revealed that Mark Meadows, President Trump’s chief of staff, informed members of the former administration that National Guard members were on stand-by to “protect pro Trump people” on 6th January.

The three former US Army generals delivered the warning ahead of the first anniversary of 6 January.