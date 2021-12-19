Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed many of the suspects arrested over the Jan 6 riot had “merely walked down the hall” of the US Capitol building.

In a speech to young conservatives gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, the 52-year-old anchor delivered an at times scathing attack on those he claimed were trying to enforce unpopular rules such as vaccine mandates, and rewrite America’s history.

In an 30-minute address before a supposedly millennial crowd, Carlson praised the courage and accessibility of Teddy Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, who served from 1901 to 1909. He told the crowd, that Roosevelt, who had been vice president, had assumed the presidency after the then president, William McKinley, was assassinated.

He claimed that Roosevelt wanted to get to know ordinary citizens and did so by going and speaking with them outside of the White House, saying that while it was his residence, it was their home as well.

“So Teddy Roosevelt knew perfectly well the costs of opening himself up to the public,” said Carlson.

“He was a very brave person he had great physical courage personally, but he also didn't have much of a choice because it wasn't his house It belonged to the people to whom the country belongs, and those are American citizens.”

He added: “So if Imagine telling someone living in that country, we just arrested people for walking down the hall in the Capitol building. Not those who broke the windows, the people who literally walked down the hall of the Capitol and we a arrested a lot of them.”

More follows.....