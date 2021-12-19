Tucker Carlson claims lots of Jan 6 riot suspects arrested for ‘merely walking down the hall’

Andrew Buncombe
Seattle
Sunday 19 December 2021 02:11
Comments
Tucker Carlson says catching Covid 'emasculated' Boris Johnson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed many of the suspects arrested over the Jan 6 riot had “merely walked down the hall” of the US Capitol building.

In a speech to young conservatives gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, the 52-year-old anchor delivered an at times scathing attack on those he claimed were trying to enforce unpopular rules such as vaccine mandates, and rewrite America’s history.

In an 30-minute address before a supposedly millennial crowd, Carlson praised the courage and accessibility of Teddy Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, who served from 1901 to 1909. He told the crowd, that Roosevelt, who had been vice president, had assumed the presidency after the then president, William McKinley, was assassinated.

He claimed that Roosevelt wanted to get to know ordinary citizens and did so by going and speaking with them outside of the White House, saying that while it was his residence, it was their home as well.

“So Teddy Roosevelt knew perfectly well the costs of opening himself up to the public,” said Carlson.

Recommended

“He was a very brave person he had great physical courage personally, but he also didn't have much of a choice because it wasn't his house It belonged to the people to whom the country belongs, and those are American citizens.”

He added: “So if Imagine telling someone living in that country, we just arrested people for walking down the hall in the Capitol building. Not those who broke the windows, the people who literally walked down the hall of the Capitol and we a arrested a lot of them.”

More follows.....

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in