Fox News host Tucker Carlson has called on his viewers to stop talking about Covid-19, claiming that it was time to move on from the uninteresting topic.

“If you find yourself living in a place where people are still talking about Covid nonstop two years in, it is time to move. Not just because your neighbours have been brainwashed—though obviously they have been—but because your neighbours are boring,” he said on the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night.

Covid is simply not an interesting topic in one’s private life even though it has killed millions of people, he claimed.

“Yes, Covid has killed a lot of people,” he said. “So has prostate cancer. Imagine telling people about your prostate every day for the next two years.”

He added: “People would know that you were a narcissist. No one would sit next to you at dinner. You would be boorish. And that’s exactly what Covid talk sounds to the well-adjusted among us.”

The Fox News host’s remarks came even as the US is reporting an average of more than 120,000 new infections a day, a 40 per cent increase in cases from two weeks ago and about 70 per cent more than early November.

Hospitals in the country are preparing for another wave of infections as cases from the Omicron variant surge. Some hospitals are already close to becoming overwhelmed.

Cases linked to the Omicron variant accounted for nearly 3 per cent of Covid cases as of Saturday, up from only 0.4 per cent the week before, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

US president Joe Biden also issued a stark warning to unvaccinated people ahead of Christmas festivities. “For the unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death, for the unvaccinated — for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm,” Mr Biden said.

However, Carlson believes that people are missing out on good things in life by talking about Covid “incessantly”.

“This is a big and complicated and completely fascinating world,” Carlson said in his monologue. “Babies are born. The elderly die. And in between all kinds of amazing things happen. We succeed, we fail, we scheme, we inspire, we fall in love, we create things that hadn’t existed before, we have deep and valuable insights into life itself.”

He added: “Human beings do a remarkable variety of legitimately interesting things. Talking about Corona is not one of them. So let’s stop.”