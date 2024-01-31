Trump loses to Biden by six points in new poll

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by six points, 50 to 44 per cent, among registered voters, up from a one-point lead in December, according to a new poll.

The president is getting stronger among women voters in the Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday, leading his predecessor by 58 to 36 per cent. In December, Mr Biden’s lead was significantly smaller among women, 53 to 41 per cent.

“The gender demographic tells a story to keep an eye on. Propelled by female voters in just the past few weeks, the head-to-head tie with Trump morphs into a modest lead for Biden,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

The same hypothetical 2024 general election poll released on 20 December was considered too close to call as Mr Biden led by only 47 to 46 per cent.

Partisanship remains strong, as 96 per cent of Democrats back Mr Biden while two per cent support Mr Trump, and 91 per cent of Republicans support the former president and seven per cent back his successor. Among independents, Mr Biden leads 52 to 40 per cent.

The poll surveyed 1,650 self-identified registered voters nationwide between 25 and 29 January.

Mr Biden’s increasing lead among women voters comes after Mr Trump was ordered to pay writer E Jean Carroll $83.3m in damages in the second defamation trial brought by the writer against the former president.

Ms Carroll accused Mr Trump in her 2019 memoir of having raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Mr Trump forcefully rejected the allegations and repeatedly personally insulted Ms Carroll.

In an initial defamation trial, Mr Trump was found liable for sexual abuse, but not rape. Judge Kaplan ruled that the decision from the first jury would apply also to the second defamation trial, which wrapped up last week, meaning that the second jury only had to decide on damages.

Among men, 53 per cent back Mr Trump while 42 per cent support Mr Biden. In December, those figures were 51 to 41 per cent.

More follows...