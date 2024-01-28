The world is already in Trump-induced chaos. Prepare for things to get worse

Fear struck across Europe, a continent that is home to more than 746 million people, as just over 300,000 people turned out to vote in a small state in the upper northeast corner of the United States and delivered a resounding 11-point victory (a lead of just over 36,000 votes) for former president Donald Trump. With the result in the New Hampshire primary contest, the hope that Nikki Haley could turn the tide and bring a degree of normalcy back to the Republican Party quickly collapsed.

Moderate Republicans, Democrats, independents and America’s closest allies in Europe and Asia had been watching this picturesque New England state to see if voters would catapult Haley into being a serious contender for the Republican nomination. In a high-stakes election that could have a dramatic effect on democracy in the United States, and for long-standing US global commitments on everything from climate change to Europe’s security, the defence of Ukraine, and US security commitments to both South Korea and Japan, there is no shortage of onlookers.

The departure first of the former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, then of Florida governor Ron DeSantis, left Haley and Trump in a head-to-head race in a state known for delivering upsets. The New Hampshire GOP electorate is less conservative, less evangelical, and more moderate than either Iowa or South Carolina. Primary rules that allowed independents to vote in the Republican primary also led several high-profile Republican donors to seize this opportunity and back Haley’s campaign.