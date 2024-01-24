Trump vows to ‘get even’ with Haley in New Hampshire victory speech

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Despite Donald Trump declaring victory in the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday, he spent most of his speech and time on social media bashing his political opponent, Nikki Haley.

Mr Trump, joined by former presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott, took to the stage an hour and a half after the race was called for him to say Ms Haley “failed badly” and mock her.

The former president invited Mr Ramaswamy to also criticise Ms Haley saying he was “the only person more angry, let’s say than me”.

“But I don’t get too angry, I get even,” Mr Trump added, seemingly threatening Ms Haley for running against him.

He went on to claim that New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was “on something” because of his energy. Mr Sununu spent the last few weeks campaigning for Ms Haley.

Mr Trump, the current 2024 Republican frontrunner, won his party’s primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening with more than half of voters’ support, according to early polling data.

Just minutes after polls closed in the state, pollsters called the election for Mr Trump – similar to how the former president performed in the Iowa caucus last week.

Amid his win, Mr Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to rant about Ms Haley – who outperformed expectations in the state.

Mr Trump called Ms Haley “delusional” and said she would lose the next primary, which is slated to take place in Nevada.

Despite losing the primary, Ms Haley said she would not drop out of the race.

This is a breaking news story, more follows