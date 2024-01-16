Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump overwhelmingly won the Iowa caucuses on Monday evening in the first official contest of the Republican presidential primaries.

Mr Trump posted a double-digit victory in Iowa eight years after he lost the Iowa caucuses to Sen Ted Cruz of Texas. The former president far-outpaced his nearest competitor, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations in his administration.

Mr Trump also defeated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he spent the better part of a year criticising even before his former protege entered the Republican presidential primary, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

The former president’s win gives him an on-ramp for another win in the New Hampshire primary, where he leads Ms Haley in all polls and his lead varies depending on which survey.

In addition, the former president also leads in Ms Haley’s home state of South Carolina.

The former president’s victory came despite the fact that his campaign and the super PAC that supported him did not spend as much as those of Ms Haley or Mr DeSantis.

Mr Trump won the first-in-the-nation contest even after he refused to participate in any of the presidential debates and did not participate in the traditional retail politicking associated with the largely rural church-going state.

It also comes despite--or rather, because--of the fact that he faces four separate indictments: one related to his hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels; one federal indictment for his handling of classified documents; a second federal indictment for his attempts to defraud the American people and overturn the 2020 presidential election results; and a fourth in Fulton County, Georgia for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.