Ron DeSantis ends presidential campaign and endorses Donald Trump

Watch the moment Ron DeSantis put the breaks on his presidential campaign, lending his endorsement to Donald Trump.

“I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources when we do not have a clear path to victory,” the Florida governor said in a video posted to social media.

This announcement comes days after Trump dominated the first contest in the Republican race for a presidential nominee, the Iowa caucuses.

Despite a contentious campaign feud spanning the past eight months, DeSantis described Trump as “superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden.”