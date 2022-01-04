Ask Me Anything

Ask The Independent’s senior US correspondent anything about 6 January Capitol riot

Richard Hall was on the ground reporting on the riot as it happened in 2021 for The Independent and will be on hand to answer your questions about the day itself

Tuesday 04 January 2022 22:04
Comments
<p>Belarus-US Capitol Rioter</p>

Belarus-US Capitol Rioter

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The attack on the US Capitol and accompanying effort to throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election were unique in modern American political history.

In the year since that day, more than 700 people have been charged with storming the house of US democracy, but no such accountability has been forthcoming for the politicians who did their part to undermine the election that day.

As a historic senate investigation races against time to discover the planners and perpetrators of that effort, there is a sense that the rare moment of unity following the attack has all but evaporated.

The false claims about a stolen election that fuelled the insurrection are still embraced by most Republicans, spurred on by the party’s nominal leader Donald Trump. And the GOP is systematically working to take control of local election authorities with eyes on the 2024 race.

So what lessons are there to be learned from the Capitol attack? What is its historic significance? Was it the start of something bigger — more dangerous — or a last gasp?

Recommended

Our US correspondent Richard Hall will be on hand to answer all your questions about the Capitol riot in an ‘Ask me Anything’ event on Wednesday, 5 January.

He will be answering live in the comments section below between 3pm and 4pm GMT (10am and 11am EST).Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article.

If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Richard joins the conversation to answer them.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in