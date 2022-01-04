The attack on the US Capitol and accompanying effort to throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election were unique in modern American political history.

In the year since that day, more than 700 people have been charged with storming the house of US democracy, but no such accountability has been forthcoming for the politicians who did their part to undermine the election that day.

As a historic senate investigation races against time to discover the planners and perpetrators of that effort, there is a sense that the rare moment of unity following the attack has all but evaporated.

The false claims about a stolen election that fuelled the insurrection are still embraced by most Republicans, spurred on by the party’s nominal leader Donald Trump. And the GOP is systematically working to take control of local election authorities with eyes on the 2024 race.

So what lessons are there to be learned from the Capitol attack? What is its historic significance? Was it the start of something bigger — more dangerous — or a last gasp?

Our US correspondent Richard Hall will be on hand to answer all your questions about the Capitol riot in an ‘Ask me Anything’ event on Wednesday, 5 January.

He will be answering live in the comments section below between 3pm and 4pm GMT (10am and 11am EST).Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article.

If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Richard joins the conversation to answer them.