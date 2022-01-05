✕ Close Liz Cheney says Trump ignored Ivanka’s calls to stop Capitol riot

Donald Trump has canceled a press conference scheduled for 6 January at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol mounted by his supporters.

The former president blamed the “total bias and dishonesty” of the “Fake News Media” as well as the House panel investigating the assault, which released several text messages from Fox News personality Sean Hannity to the former president’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days surrounding the attack.

Documents recently published by the committee also reveal how the former president’s allies planned a campaign to intimidate election officials and spread voter fraud falsehoods, while another appeared to call for the seizure of “evidence” in service of his false claims that propelled the attack and his spurious bid to overturn election results.

In recent weeks, the committee has accelerated its probe into the attack, fuelled by conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Mr Trump, and a violent attempt to reject the votes of millions of Americans.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark one year since the attack. At the Capitol, lawmakers will hold a memorial service.

Follow for live updates