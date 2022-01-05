January 6 committee news - latest: Trump cancels anniversary speech as Sean Hannity’s texts revealed
Liz Cheney says Trump ignored Ivanka’s calls to stop Capitol riot
Donald Trump has canceled a press conference scheduled for 6 January at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol mounted by his supporters.
The former president blamed the “total bias and dishonesty” of the “Fake News Media” as well as the House panel investigating the assault, which released several text messages from Fox News personality Sean Hannity to the former president’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days surrounding the attack.
Documents recently published by the committee also reveal how the former president’s allies planned a campaign to intimidate election officials and spread voter fraud falsehoods, while another appeared to call for the seizure of “evidence” in service of his false claims that propelled the attack and his spurious bid to overturn election results.
In recent weeks, the committee has accelerated its probe into the attack, fuelled by conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Mr Trump, and a violent attempt to reject the votes of millions of Americans.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark one year since the attack. At the Capitol, lawmakers will hold a memorial service.
The most memorable images of the Capitol riot
Over the course of the attack and its aftermath, a few viral images became seared in the national memory.
Here are some of them.
‘It’s gonna leave a scar’: Capitol Police and staffers still traumatised a year after Jan 6
Many of the people who fought to defend the Capitol on 6 January or laboured late into the night to allow Congress to complete its work that day are still struggling to comprehend what they saw, heard, and felt.
Over the last few weeks, The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg spoke with several staffers who lived and worked through the attack. Their message was unified, loud and clear: They are not OK, and they’re afraid what happened that day could happen again.
Joe Biden to share ‘truth’ of 6 January riots during one-year anniversary speech
President Biden will address the historical significance of the 6 January insurrection during a speech from the Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Thursday.
Ahead of the speech, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has suggested the president is going to "speak to the truth of what happened” rather than "spread lies" about the attack, as many GOP figures continue to downplay the assault.
Three Washington Republican lawmakers attend Mike Lindell ‘cyber symposium’ using public funds
Three Washington state Republican lawmakers attended a 2020 election conspiracy conference put on by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on the taxpayer dime, according to a recent report.
The Seattle Times reports that state Representatives Robert Sutherland, Vicki Kraft and Brad Klippert flew to South Dakota to attend Mr Lindell's "Cyber Symposium," a three-day conspiracy-laden event that made claims so legally questionable that Fox News refused to air ads for the event.
The three Republican lawmakers then requested and received reimbursements for their travel from the state legislature, totalling $4,361.
Capitol police chief says ‘nothing of great concern’ in DC area ahead of 6 January anniversary
The chief of the US Capitol Police does not expect any major disturbances near the Capitol on the anniversary of the 6 January assault.
Law enforcement is “paying attention” to a planned rally outside Washington DC’s Central Detention Facility, which holds defendants linked to the attack, but “really, nothing is of great concern to us at this point,” said Chief Thomas Manger.
Meanwhile, the agency collected 9,600 credible threats to members of Congress in 2021, a figure that has steadily risen each year, according to Chief Manger. In 2020, the agency reported 8,000.
A masked figure, a backpack of explosives and a manhunt turned cold: The mystery of the DC pipe bomber
Despite the staggering number of arrests tied to Capitol riot, at least one person has managed to evade federal law enforcement, despite ample surveillance footage.
Graig Graziosi talks with retired FBI agent John Iannarelli about the mystery of the a suspected pipe bomber who placed a pair of explosives outside the Republican and Democratic national headquarters the night before 6 January.
Read the text messages Sean Hannity sent to Mark Meadows
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot sent a letter on 4 January to Fox News personality Sean Hannity, seeking his cooperation with the probe.
According to the committee, Mr Hannity “had advance knowledge” of plans for 6 January established by the Trump and his legal team.
“It also appears that you were expressing concerns and providing advice to the president and certain White House staff regarding that planning,” according to the letter. “You also had relevant communications while the riot was underway, and in the days thereafter. These communications make you a fact witness in our investigation.”
The committee also suggested that Mr Hannity may had spoken directly with the former president on 5 January and 10 January.
Read the messages the committee included in the letter here:
The insurrection was just the beginning: Inside the GOP’s anti-democratic push to sabotage elections
The next attempt to overturn an election will rely on subversion rather than an all-out physical assault, and the rhythms of bureaucracy rather than a coup.
In 2021, Republican state lawmakers passed at least 32 new laws in 17 states to change the rules of election administration, stripping oversight from election officials to put it into the hands of GOP-controlled legislatures.
Republican lawmakers filed at least 262 bills in 41 states in 2021 alone, and more are coming in 2022, as attempts to subvert the electoral process metastasize into a growing anti-democratic party platform.
“It is a carefully calculated effort to erode trust in the system and the people who run it to justify a power grab,” says Joanna Lydgate, former chief deputy attorney general of Massachusetts and the CEO of nonpartisan advocacy group States United for Democracy.
“It is really time for people to pay attention in 2022.”
Trump cancels Mar-a-Lago press conference planned for Jan 6 anniversary
Donald Trump has canceled plans for a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida initially scheduled for 6 January.
He blamed the “total bias and dishonesty” of the House select committee investigating the attack as well as the “Fake News Media,” according to a statement shared by his spokesperson.
He said he will instead “discuss many of those important topics” at a rally in Arizona planned for 15 January.
Teenage rioter gets two-week jail sentence, $1,000 fine
Leonard Pearson Ridge IV, a 19-year-old who plead guilty to a charge related to his participation in the Capitol riot last year, was sentenced on Tuesday. He must self-surrender by March, and serve 14 days in jail.
The teenager will also have to pay a $1,000 fine, while a judge told him at a hearing today that he would have received a much longer jail sentence had he been a few years older at the time of the attack.
“If you were a few years older, I would give you every day that the government asked for,” the judge told Mr Ridge, according to HuffPost.
A second sentencing hearing for another rioter, Michael Joseph Rusyn, was delayed for a week after initially set to be held Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m sorry for my actions and my conduct on that day,” Mr Ridge reportedly told the judge, James Boasberg, at his hearing on Tuesday. “If I could do it over again I would have never went into that building.”
