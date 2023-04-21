Supreme Court preserves abortion drug approval as legal case plays out

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Supreme Court has preserved access to a widely used abortion drug while legal challenges against mifepristone’s government approval continue.

The decision from the nation’s high court on 21 April preserves the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug, which is used in more than half of all abortions in the US, after a federal judge in Texas struck it down in a ruling that would have profound and potentially dangerous consequences for millions of Americans.

Mifepristone will remain legal and accessible, with the FDA’s approval intact. Thhe case now returns to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana, where both parties will have a chance to file briefs. The case will be argued before a three-judge panel on 17 May.

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented.

Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates feared that a ruling that preserves a decision from US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas would effectively allow a single judge, with a history of anti-abortion activism, to determine reproductive healthcare decisions for millions of Americans, and not just in states where abortion already faces severe restrictions but in states where access to acre is legally protected.

A ruling that strip’s the FDA’s regulatory authority could also invite similar activist- and partisan-driven challenges to other drugs at the centre of right-wing attacks, including Covid-19 vaccines, birth control, HIV medication and hormones and other drugs used for gender-affirming healthcare.

“If this ruling were to stand, then there will be virtually no prescription, approved by the FDA, that would be safe from these kinds of political, ideological attacks,” President Joe Biden said in a statement earlier this month.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, hours before its self-imposed midnight deadline, means that the FDA’s 23-year-old approval of the drug will remain in place while a high-profile challenge mounted by an anti-abortion activist group continues in a lower court.

Mifepristone was first approved for use by the US Food and Drug Administration in most cases up to 10 weeks of pregnancy in 2000. A vast majority of abortions occur within the first nine weeks of pregnancy. From 2019 through 2020, nearly 93 per cent of all abortions were performed before the 13th week, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mifepristone is also used to treat miscarriages. Roughly 10 per cent of clinically recognized pregnancies end in miscarriages, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Major medical groups and research from hundreds of studies over the last two decades have confirmed the overwhelming safety and efficacy of the drug. Studies show it is as safe to use as common over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen and acetaminophen, and the protocol for medication abortion is used in more than 60 other countries.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association also signed a brief in the case opposing the challenge from anti-abortion groups.

Jennifer Dalven, director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, adding that “it is frightening to think that Americans came within hours of losing access to a medication that is used in most abortions in this country and has been used for decades by millions of people to safely end a pregnancy or treat a miscarriage.”

“Patients shouldn’t have to monitor Twitter to see whether they can get the care they need,” she added.

This is a developing story