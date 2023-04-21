Mifepristone ruling – live: Supreme Court legal battle leaves abortion rights at stake
The future of a widely used abortion drug at the centre of the nation’s biggest legal battle over abortion rights since the end of Roe v Wade could be in the hands of the US Supreme Court.
Justices on the nation’s highest court will weigh in on a case targeting the federal government’s 23-year-old approval of mifepristone, part of a two-drug protocol for medication abortion, the most common form of abortion in the US.
Following an appeal from the Biden administration and drugmakers, the court paused a lower court ruling that would strip the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, which was first approved by the government agency in 2000.
The Supreme Court’s order expires at midnight on Friday, and the justices are expected to issue a decision in the case before then, but the latest pause ensures that the drug can still be accessed, for now.
It is unclear how the Supreme Court will rule on the appeal, but a ruling to strike down the FDA’s approval of the drug could drastically impact access to abortion and miscarriage care for millions of Americans across the country, including in states where it is legally protected, and
Can the FDA just ignore the ruling?
That’s what several members of Congress have argued, though President Joe Biden’s administration and abortion rights advocates have stressed that the case must play out in court and affirm the FDA’s ability to make such decisions.
Democratic senator Ron Wyden, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees the FDA, has repeatedly argued that the administration ignore a ruling that undermines the FDA’s regulatory powers.
US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has argued that an increasingly partisan-driven federal judiciary weaponised by right-wing activist groups has undermined its legitimacy in making such decisions.
Republican US Rep Nancy Mace also has suggested that a ruling that revokes the FDA’s approval of the drug should be ignored or tossed out.
What happens if mifepristone is not available?
Abortion providers and civil rights groups have warned of grave consequences to the loss of widely used abortion drugs from the market.
Providers could turn to a misoprostol-only medication abortion regimen, though that would be considered an “off-label” pharmaceutical use for the drug in the US. Misoprostol is currently approved by the FDA for the prevention and treatment of gastric ulcers but also is administered for other obstetric or gynecologic care.
Several Democratic-led states are stocking up on mifepristone and proposing legal protections for pharmacists and providers who dispense the drug.
A ruling that undermines the FDA’s drug approval process could also open the door for other activist-driven legal battles over other drugs, potentially inviting other destabilising lawsuits to Covid-19 vaccines, contraception, HIV medication, gender-affirming care, and other life-saving drugs.
The Biden administration will “continue to fight” for abortion rights regardless of the court’s decision, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on 19 April.
Abortion access has been nearly eliminated across the South
Abortion is effectively outlawed in more than a dozen states, mostly in the South, following the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care last June.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that bans abortions in the state at six weeks of pregnancy, before many people know they are pregnant.
Abortion patients will now have to travel more than 1,000 miles for legal access to abortion care in the region.
Florida’s latest anti-abortion law will nearly eliminate access across the South
Wyoming abortion clinic opens after arson attack and legal threats
Weeks after the state’s governor banned abortion drugs, becomgin the first state to do so, a full-service abortion clinic has opened in the state despite an arson attack and laws that could force it to shut down in a state with some of the most severe restrictions on care.
Wellspring Health Access clinic provide both medication abortions and procedural abortions and surgical abortions, at least for now.
The state’s law against mifepristone will take effect from 1 July. The law makes it illegal to “prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion”.
The law states that doctors or anyone else found guilty of prescribing the medication could be charged with a misdemeanour, punishable by up to six months in prison and a $9,000 (£7,387) fine.
GOP megadonor leaps to defend Clarence Thomas over real estate disclosures
Republican megadoor Harlan Crow defended his friendship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in an interview with The Dallas Morning News and denied any impropriety regarding their relationship.
Mr Crow’s friendship with the most-senior jurist on the Supreme Court has come under intense scrutiny ever since investigative news outlet ProPublica reported that Mr Thomas had vactioned in luxury on Mr Crow’s dime without disclosing it. ProPublica later reported that Mr Thomas sold a home to Mr Crow but did not disclose it, despite a 1978 law that required such transactions be disclosed.
GOP megadonor leaps to defend Clarence Thomas over real estate disclosures
‘Biden should order Clarence Thomas’s cases to be reviewed'
Noah Berlatsky writes:
What Biden must do about Clarence Thomas | Voices
Federal judge at centre of mifepristone case failed to disclose interviews with Christian talk radio shows
US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk failed to disclose during his Senate confirmation process that he gave two interviews with a Christian talk radio programme where he discussed contraception and gay rights.
He referred to being gay as a “lifestyle” and claiming that social norms around “people who experience same-sex attraction” would lead to clashes with religious institutions, a collapse that began with “no-fault divorce” and “permissive policies on contraception,” according to CNN.
The comments were made in 2014 on Chosen Generation, a radio show that offers “a biblical constitutional worldview,” while Ms Kacsmaryk was deputy general counsel as conservative Christian legal group First Liberty Institute.
The revelation of his failure to disclose the appearances, as required during federal judicary hearings, follows reporting that he also failed to disclose that he drafted or helped draft an article attacking abortion rights and transgender healthcare in a right-wing legal journal.
Supreme Court chief justice asked to testify before Senate on ethics rules after Clarence Thomas revelations
US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has been summoned to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about the court’s ethnics rules following recent revelations about Justice Clarence Thomas’ finances.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin has asked Roberts to appear before the committee on 2 May.
Supreme Court chief justice asked to testify in Senate after Clarence Thomas scrutiny
What is mifepristone?
The future of abortion access is back in the hands of the Supreme Court, which is reviewing a challenge from anti-abortion activists to reverse the federal government’s approval of mifepristone, a widely used drug for medication abortion procedures and miscarriage care.
Stripping the government’s approval could devastate access to abortion and miscarriage care for millions of Americans across the country, including in states where access is legally protected.
The widely used drug in the abortion rights battle at the Supreme Court
‘One of the most brazen attacks on Americans’ health'
Federal court rulings that undermine the FDA’s two-decade approval of a widely used abortion drug could upend the government’s drug regulatory process into chaos in ways that extend far beyond the fight over mifepristone, according to Dr Jack Resneck Jr, presidentof the American Medical Assocation.
He writes in an essay for The New York Times on Thuesday that the political volatility surrounding the drug over the last few years could open up the FDA to challenges to “many vaccines, including those that reduce the risks of serious illness from Covid-19.”
“We should expect lawsuits against common types of safe and highly effective hormonal birth control, including emergency contraception,” he added. “Also at risk: drugs used to treat cancer and arthritis that can incidentally affect unexpected pregnancies, drugs to prevent or treat HIV, and medications aimed at providing gender-affirming care.”
