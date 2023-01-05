Anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger revealed in new role – as CNN political pundit

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger has been hired by CNN as a senior political commentator.

Mr Kinzinger, 44, a staunch critic of former president Donald Trump, served in the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol riots. The Illinois representative’s term in Congress ended earlier this week after being a member of the House for over a decade.

“Kinzinger joins CNN with extensive experience in GOP politics, having recently retired from the US House of Representatives after serving six terms representing Illinois’ Sixteenth Congressional District,” the network said in a statement.

His new stint comes at a time CNN is going through changes under new president Chris Licht. He said CNN’s programmes and coverage of politics should represent a wider array of viewpoints.

“Happy to join the team,” Mr Kinzinger tweeted.

CNN anchor Erin Burnett announced Mr Kinzinger’s hiring in a segment on Wednesday. “I am pleased to welcome [Kinzinger] to CNN. He is appearing tonight in his new role, which is senior political commentator,” she said.

“Congressman, we really are thrilled to have you here on board.”

Mr Kinzinger replied: “It’s great to be on the team, by the way. Thank you. I’m excited.”

Last week, Mr Kinzinger raised concerns about the future of America if Mr Trump isn’t criminally charged for his role in the Jan 6 insurrection.

“If this is not a crime, I don’t know what is. If a president can incite an insurrection and not be held accountable, then really there’s no limit to what a president can do or can’t do,” he said.

However, he added that the DOJ will “do the right thing” and charge Mr Trump. “I think the Justice Department will do the right thing. I think he will be charged, and I frankly think he should be,” he said.

The former member of congress in his farewell speech slammed fellow Republicans for sheltering “the ignorant, the racist”.

“Our leaders today belittle and in some cases justify attacks on the US Capitol as ‘legitimate political discourse’. The once-great party of Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Reagan has turned its back on the ideals of liberty and self-governance,” Mr Kinzinger said.

“Instead, it has embraced lies and deceit.”

Mr Kinzinger is a military veteran who has served in the Air Force in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom and continues to serve in the Air National Guard.