Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fourteen members of Republican Senate candidate’s family endorse his opponent in critical Nevada race

If Adam Laxalt wants to beat Catherine Cortez Masto in November, he’ll have to do it without the support of a number of his family members

Abe Asher
Thursday 13 October 2022 22:07
Comments
Senator Cortez Masto plans legislation to allow cross-state abortion travel

Republican Adam Laxalt is locked in a competitive race against incumbent Democratic Sen Catherine Cortez Masto in a contest that could determine which party controls the US Senate in January.

But if Mr Laxalt wants to win, he’ll have to do so without the support of a number of members of his own family.

The Nevada Independent reported on Thursday that 14 members of Mr Laxalt’s family are endorsing Ms Cortez Masto. A three-page letter obtained by the independent news outlet does not attack Mr Laxalt by name, but instead extensively praises Nevada’s incumbent senior senator.

“We believe that Catherine possesses a set of qualities that clearly speak of what we like to call ‘Nevada grit,’” the letter says.

The authors write that “no further comments will be made, as we believe this letter speaks for itself.”

Recommended

Mr Laxalt, who has claimed a narrow lead in a number of recent polls of the race, also faced defections from his family when he was the Republican candidate for governor in 2018. Then, 12 of his family members publicly opposed his bid in a letter to the Reno Gazette-Journal in which they claimed that Mr Laxalt had “leveraged and exploited the family name”.

The family name carries a significant amount of weight in Nevada. Mr Laxalt’s grandfather Paul Laxalt was a senator and governor of Nevada, an institution in state Republican politics whose career in public life spanned the better part of four decades.

Paul Laxalt died shortly before the 2018 election, which Mr Laxalt lost to the current governor Steve Sisolak. Republicans are hoping to deny Mr Sisolak a second term in November, that race is also considered a tossup.

“It’s not surprising that once again a handful of family members and spouses, half of whom do not live in Nevada, and most of whom are Democrats, are supporting a Democrat,” Mr Laxalt said in a statement in response to news of Wednesday’s letter.

Recommended

Mr Laxalt does appear to boast the political support of some members of his family. Following the 2018 letter, 22 members of the Laxalt family published a letter of their own in support of his campaign.

Nevada may be the Republicans’ best pickup opportunity this cycle. Mr Laxalt led every poll of the race conducted in September, though a recent October poll from Suffolk University found Ms Cortez Masto ahead by two points and pollsters have underestimated Democrats in Nevada in previous election cycles.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in