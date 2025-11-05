Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
FAA cuts airline traffic in 40 markets over shutdown as Americans already face uncertainty over holiday travel plans

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 05 November 2025 21:49 GMT
Comments
NASA administrator Sean Duffy visits the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Control Building at the Kennedy Space Center for Space Launch Complex 39A before the NASA and SpaceX Launch Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station on July 31, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
NASA administrator Sean Duffy visits the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Control Building at the Kennedy Space Center for Space Launch Complex 39A before the NASA and SpaceX Launch Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station on July 31, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said it will be reducing air traffic by 10 percent across 40 airports beginning Friday amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that the action would be taken to at “high-volume” airports in order to maintain safety.

Duffy said the agency was confronting staffing shortages caused by air traffic controllers, who are working unpaid, with some calling out of work during the shutdown, resulting in delays across the country.

“We do not want to see disruptions at the FAA or here at DOT. We don't want that, but our number one priority is to make sure when you travel you travel safely,” he told reporters.

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that the action would be taken to at ‘high-volume’ airports in order to maintain safety
Transport Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that the action would be taken to at 'high-volume' airports in order to maintain safety

“I anticipate there will be additional disruptions, there will be frustration. We are working with the airlines, they're going to work with passengers, but in the end our sole role is to make sure that we keep this airspace as safe as possible.”

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency is not going to wait for a problem to act, saying the shutdown is causing staffing pressures and “we can’t ignore it.”

Bedford added that the measures would stretch beyond commercial airspace and include “restrictions on space launches” as well as restrictions on visual flight rules “in certain markets.”

More follows ...

