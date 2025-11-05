Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Federal Aviation Administration has said it will be reducing air traffic by 10 percent across 40 airports beginning Friday amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that the action would be taken to at “high-volume” airports in order to maintain safety.

Duffy said the agency was confronting staffing shortages caused by air traffic controllers, who are working unpaid, with some calling out of work during the shutdown, resulting in delays across the country.

“We do not want to see disruptions at the FAA or here at DOT. We don't want that, but our number one priority is to make sure when you travel you travel safely,” he told reporters.

open image in gallery Transport Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that the action would be taken to at ‘high-volume’ airports in order to maintain safety ( Department of Transport/ Sean Duffy/ X )

“I anticipate there will be additional disruptions, there will be frustration. We are working with the airlines, they're going to work with passengers, but in the end our sole role is to make sure that we keep this airspace as safe as possible.”

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency is not going to wait for a problem to act, saying the shutdown is causing staffing pressures and “we can’t ignore it.”

Bedford added that the measures would stretch beyond commercial airspace and include “restrictions on space launches” as well as restrictions on visual flight rules “in certain markets.”

More follows ...