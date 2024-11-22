Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has brushed off the sexual misconduct allegations against former attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz, calling him “a stud.”

Jones claimed he “knows what’s happening to Gaetz” on his InfoWars show Thursday. Gaetz, who resigned from his House seat last week after Donald Trump selected him for attorney general, ended his bid for the cabinet position on Thursday. The decision came amid mounting calls for the House Ethics Committee to release a “highly damaging” report on their investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use against Gaetz.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said.

Now, Jones is defending Gaetz, appearing to dismiss testimony from women who claimed the former lawmaker had sex with a 17-year-old.

open image in gallery Matt Gaetz is no longer Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general following mounting allegations of sexual misconduct ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“They interviewed a bunch of the women on Gaetz, you know, that are all like 35, 40 years old now, because this goes back 12, 13, 40, 50 years,” Jones said.

Jones, 51, is still operating Infowars even as the platform is up for sale following his bankruptcy declaration in 2022. The right-wing conspiracy theorist must pay more than $1 billion in damages to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for defaming them and claiming the massacre was a hoax.

"The women, they said, ‘Oh, that guy’s so nice,’” Jones continued. “‘Oh yeah, I did date him. Yeah, you know, I did have sex with him in a hotel room. We took ecstasy. It was me and two other girls.’

"People are like, damn, Matt Gaetz is quite the stud. So yeah, Matt Gaetz is human. Okay, so now we know."

The House Ethics Committee was set to release their report just two days after Gaetz resigned from his seat representing Florida. His resignation has now ended the committee’s investigation, as he is no longer under their jurisdiction.

The report has not been released, despite pressure from Democratic lawmakers to make the findings public. However, new details have emerged regarding testimony given to the committee this summer.

One woman, who is now in her 20s, told the committee this summer that Gaetz had sex with her when she was 17 years old.

Two other women testified that Gaetz paid them to cross state lines in January 2018 and have sex with him on at least two occasions, their lawyer Joel Leppard revealed. One of these women also revealed she saw Gaetz have sex with a 17-year-old girl.

“My client testified to the House Ethics Committee that she witnessed Matt Gaetz having sex with a minor,” Leppard said.

Women testify Matt Gaetz paid them for sex, lawyer says

The Department of Justice also investigated Gaetz for sex trafficking last year but never pressed charges.

However, a bombshell document from that investigation was leaked this week, in which investigators claimed there was a web of payments between the former congressman and friends and associates said to have been with him at drug-fueled sex parties.

Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing.

“These allegations are invented and would constitute false testimony to Congress,” Gaetz told The Independent last week. “This false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism.”

In September, he also told the Ethics Committee that the “answer” to whether he engaged in sexual activity with a minor is “unequivocally NO.”

“You can apply this response to every version of this question, in every forum,” Gaetz said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Trump has since named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as Gaetz’s replacement for the top Justice Department post.