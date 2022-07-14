Who is Alex Stein, the troll who sexually harassed AOC?

A freak right-wing media figure sexually harassed Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on video this week while she was walking to work. So, who is this troll?

Dear reader, we’d suggest you pretend as though he does not exist -- but if you must know, read on.

For starters, the troll’s name is Alex Stein and he’s a man who sexually harassed a member of the US House of Representatives without any repercussions other than social media condemnation.

He describes himself as a right wing “comedian” and a “professional troll.” It’s important to note that these are not jobs, but are apparently how he he spends his days.

Readers may remember Mr Stein from an awkward rap he did at a city council meeting in Plano, Texas, titled "Prayers for Ukraine." He pulled a similar stunt in February at another council meeting in Dallas, where he rapped about Covid-19 vaccines.

Though his city council raps are somewhat ambiguous in their political messaging, his other antics are less so.

He has harassed other lawmakers, including Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw, whom he called a RINO, and Congressman Adam Kinzinger, whom he called a "d-bag."

Mr Stein has been desperately mewling for attention since at least 2012, when he appeared on an ABC reality show called "The Glass House."

Mr Stein's father previously spoke about his son to D Magazine in Dallas. He claims his son's behaviour became toxic after the family's mother died from Covid-19 in 2021.

“It traumatised him,” his father, Rhett told the magazine. “It totally broke him down – and he’s reacting to that traumatisation. He’s not the same person after that. He says he is, but he’s not the same guy right now.”

Sad as that is, more than a million people in the US died to Covid-19, but only Mr Stein appears to be coping with the loss by acting like a deranged pervert outside of Congress.

He's a troll. Ignore him and he'll go away.