AOC won’t appear on Fox News’ Jesse Watters show because she says he ‘has sexually harassed me’
The congresswoman took issue with Watters’ previous claim that she ‘wants to sleep’ with White House official Stephen Miller
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has refused to appear on Fox News host Jesse Watters' show because she claims he “has sexually harassed me” on television.
The New York Democrat was approached by a man, who Mediaite later identified as Jesse Watters Primetime producer Johnny Belisario, on Capitol Hill Wednesday and offered a chance to appear on Watters’ show.
“Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show,” the man said in a video filmed by journalist Pablo Manríquez, asking, “Would you join him?”
Ocasio-Cortez retorted, “He has sexualized me on his show. He has sexually harassed me on his show. He has engaged in horrific, sexually exploitive rhetoric.”
Belisario interjected: “That’s not true congresswoman.”
“It is true because he accused me…of wanting to quote, unquote, sleep with Stephen Miller. So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman? Thank you,” Ocasio-Cortez said before storming off.
In October, Watters said on The Five, a Fox News program he co-hosts, “I think AOC wants to sleep with Miller.”
“It is so obvious. And, I’m sorry, you can’t have him,” Watters said of the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, who is married to former Trump official Katie Miller.
Watters’ comments came after Ocasio-Cortez encouraged Democrats to make fun of the “insecure masculinity” of MAGA men and called Miller a “clown.”
“I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4 feet 10 inches. And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he’s 4 feet 10 inches,” the congresswoman said in an Instagram livestream.
When asked about her comments, Miller told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, “Well, we knew that her brain didn’t work. Now we know her eyes don’t work.”
The clip of Ocasio-Cortez’s conversation with Belisario was shared online by MeidasTouch and has since gone viral with about three million views on X.
Responding to the clip, the congresswoman wrote on X, “You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both. Good luck!”
