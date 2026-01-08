Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has refused to appear on Fox News host Jesse Watters' show because she claims he “has sexually harassed me” on television.

The New York Democrat was approached by a man, who Mediaite later identified as Jesse Watters Primetime producer Johnny Belisario, on Capitol Hill Wednesday and offered a chance to appear on Watters’ show.

“Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show,” the man said in a video filmed by journalist Pablo Manríquez, asking, “Would you join him?”

Ocasio-Cortez retorted, “He has sexualized me on his show. He has sexually harassed me on his show. He has engaged in horrific, sexually exploitive rhetoric.”

open image in gallery Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has refused to appear on Fox News host Jesse Watters' show because she claims he 'has sexually harassed me' on television ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

Belisario interjected: “That’s not true congresswoman.”

“It is true because he accused me…of wanting to quote, unquote, sleep with Stephen Miller. So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman? Thank you,” Ocasio-Cortez said before storming off.

In October, Watters said on The Five, a Fox News program he co-hosts, “I think AOC wants to sleep with Miller.”

“It is so obvious. And, I’m sorry, you can’t have him,” Watters said of the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, who is married to former Trump official Katie Miller.

open image in gallery The congresswoman took issue with Watters’ previous claim that she ‘wants to sleep’ with White House official Stephen Miller ( Jemal Countess/Getty Images )

Watters’ comments came after Ocasio-Cortez encouraged Democrats to make fun of the “insecure masculinity” of MAGA men and called Miller a “clown.”

“I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4 feet 10 inches. And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he’s 4 feet 10 inches,” the congresswoman said in an Instagram livestream.

When asked about her comments, Miller told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, “Well, we knew that her brain didn’t work. Now we know her eyes don’t work.”

The clip of Ocasio-Cortez’s conversation with Belisario was shared online by MeidasTouch and has since gone viral with about three million views on X.

Responding to the clip, the congresswoman wrote on X, “You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both. Good luck!”