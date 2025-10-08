Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Jesse Watters has hit back at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her mockery of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, suggesting the New York Democrat secretly wants to sleep with the immigration hardliner.

The New York representative had hosted an Instagram livestream on Sunday in which she urged people opposed to the Donald Trump administration to make fun of the “insecure masculinity” of its hierarchy, calling Miller a “clown” and repeatedly suggesting he was only 4 feet 10 inches tall.

“I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4 feet 10 inches,” AOC said. “And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he’s 4 feet 10 inches. And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4 feet 10 inches, that he has taken that anger out on any other population possible.”

open image in gallery Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used her Sunday Instagram livestream to urge anti-Trump activists to laugh at the perceived insecurities of the administration’s leading figures like Stephen Miller ( Getty )

The clip was subsequently picked up by Fox anchor Laura Ingraham, who replayed it to Miller on Monday, an excruciating moment of television that saw him awkwardly fumble his response: “Well, we knew that her brain didn’t work. Now we know her eyes don’t work. So, the… she’s a mess, right? What a trainwreck. What a trainwreck.”

The progressive saw the exchange and shared it on X, writing: “I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live. I am crying.”

Her jab at Miller’s height (he is actually 5 feet 10, by his own estimation) clearly struck a nerve at the network as, according to Mediaite, both Sean Hannity and Watters also discussed the clip and offered haughty fact-checks.

Returning to the matter on The Five on Tuesday, co-host Dana Perino asked Watters: “Do you think that MAGA men are insulted by AOC?

“No, I think AOC wants to sleep with Miller,” Watters answered. “It is so obvious. And, I’m sorry, you can’t have him.”

open image in gallery Laura Ingraham questions Miller about Ocasio-Cortez's mockery of him on Fox's The Ingraham Angle on Monday ( The Ingraham Angle/Fox News )

He went on to praise the official effusively, calling him “the best,” “a policy savant,” and a provider of “wise counsel to the President of the United States” who handles interviews with “grace and class.”

Just getting warmed up, Watters went into much more detail than any of his co-hosts had asked for about the precise nature of Miller’s appeal.

“This is what AOC doesn’t get about men,” he began. “Miller is a high-value man, because he has power and influence. Because he has vision, and he’s on a mission to save this republic and protect Western civilization. He speaks with confidence and flair, and he’s unafraid of anything.

“Now AOC may have someone that’s taller, like [California Gov.] Gavin [Newsom]. Or maybe someone who has more distinguished characteristics like Adam Schiff, the senator who talks like this, or someone with more wealth, like [George] Soros the younger.

“But those men are not brave men. Those men did not protect the country when the country needed it. We had tests throughout the last couple of years. Tests on crime. Tests during Covid and tests with immigration.

open image in gallery Jesse Watters addresses the Democrat’s ridicule of Miller on Fox's The Five on Tuesday ( The Five/Fox News )

“And all of the men that AOC seems to value. They all failed the test and they failed it miserably. Men who are high-value men, like Stephen Miller, take risks. They’re brave, they’re unafraid, they’re confident, and they’re on a mission. And they have younger wives with beautiful children. I think I just gave him, like, a dating recommendation.”

“I don’t know, man, that was pretty creepy,” said Greg Gutfeld in response.

“I love Stephen Miller!” said Watters. “Clearly!” exclaimed Paul Mauro.

Watters has previous in this area.

Last October, he hosted Miller on Jesse Watters Primetime and said to him: “We just have to address the elephant in the room. We are getting a lot of texts from women about Miller and his appearances – and his appearance. Our audience at Primetime believes you are some sort of sexual matador. What do you have to say for yourself?”

Chuckling, Miller offered his advice to young male conservatives looking for love: “Be a proud and loud Trump supporter and your dating life will be fantastic.”

Watters raised the question again with Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, last month, who laughed off his suggestion she was “the envy of all women” but said her husband was “an incredibly inspiring man.”