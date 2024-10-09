‘Sexual matador’ Stephen Miller offers advice to young conservatives looking for love

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to Donald Trump during his presidency, has bizarrely offered some dating advice to young male conservatives looking for love, suggesting that wearing their proud support for Trump on their sleeves is the best way to “impress the ladies” this election season.

Miller was a guest on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News on Tuesday when the host introduced him by declaring: “We just have to address the elephant in the room. We are getting a lot of texts from women about Miller and his appearances – and his appearance.

“Our audience at Primetime believes you are some sort of sexual matador. What do you have to say for yourself?”

Chuckling, the MAGA cheerleader was only too happy to dish out some advice.

“Well let me give advice to any young man that’s out there. I’m married now, I have children. But I wasn’t married that long ago, I was single, I was on the market,” said Miller.

“If you are a young man – it’s very important in election season – who’s looking to impress the ladies, to be the alpha, to be attractive... The best thing you can do is wear your Trump support on your sleeve.

“Show that you are a real man. Show that you are not a beta. Right? Be a proud and loud Trump supporter and your dating life will be fantastic.”

Stephen Miller dishes out dating advice on Jesse Watters Primetime on Tuesday October 8 2024 ( Fox News )

“I cannot wait to see the texts tonight,” Watters responded, grinning.

When a clip of the exchange was posted by media pundit Acyn on X, the replies were dominated by expressions of horror.

Some social media users likened Miller to the vampire Nosferatu while others shared memes of Adele and actor Daniel Levy reacting in disgust.

“So the guy who uses spray-on hair is telling us how to attract women?” one person asked, referring to Miller’s appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation in December 2018 when he suddenly had suspiciously more hair than usual, a miracle described by Vanity Fair at the time as looking like “a rug crafted from artificial weasel fur.”

“Stephen Miller is a hard 1.35 on his best day! I’m a Feral Mom hard 9!” another X commentator chimed in.

“I just threw up in my mouth,” said a third while other users referred to Miller, even more harshly, as “a fugly pinhead” and “the reason for birth control.”

The backlash comes after Miller built a reputation as an anti-immigration hardliner during the Trump administration, when he was associated with policies such as the so-called “Muslim travel ban” and the separation of child migrants from their families at the southern border.

His notoriety led his uncle Dr David Glosser to denounce him in an article in Politico in August 2018, condemning his rhetoric and policy positions and labelling him “an immigration hypocrite” in light of their family’s flight from Belarus to the US at the start of the 20th century to escape antisemitic pogroms in Eastern Europe.

Miller also raised eyebrows earlier this year when he claimed that Trump was not only “the most stylish president” in recent history but had also “changed American fashion.”