Stephen Miller’s wife brags about Trump strategist being a ‘sexual matador’ as Jesse Watters interview takes weird turn
Katie Miller previously worked as a spokesperson for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency and followed him out the White House door before parting ways with the Tesla titan
Stephen Miller’s wife called him a “sexual matador” in a bizarre Fox News interview with star anchor Jesse Watters.
Katie Miller appeared Tuesday night on Jesse Watters Primetime to speak about the murder of Charlie Kirk and the future of his activist youth organization, Turning Point USA. But then, her conversation with Watters got weird.
“You are married to Stephen Miller, so you are the envy of all women,” Watters said. “What is that like?”
“The sexual matador, right?” she said.
Watters laughed and said, “What is it like being married to such a sexual matador?”
“He is an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches being like, ‘Let's start the day, I am going to defeat the left, and we are going to win,’” she responded. “He wakes up the day ready to carry out the mission that President [Donald] Trump was elected to do.”
Stephen Miller, the architect of the Trump administration’s major hardline immigration policies, serves as the White House’s deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. During Trump’s first term, he was a senior adviser to the president and the White House’s chief speechwriter.
Meanwhile, Katie Miller served as a special assistant to the president and the communications director for former Vice President Mike Pence during Trump’s first term. When Trump took office again, she worked as a top adviser and spokesperson for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.
But when the billionaire left his post earlier this year, Katie Miller continued to work for Musk personally, CNN reports.
Then, she left her role with Musk to launch The Katie Miller Podcast in early August, according to CNN. She’s since posted seven episodes and garnered more than 5,000 subscribers on YouTube. The podcast has earned a 1.8-star rating on Spotify and a 2.5-star rating on Apple Podcasts.
She’s hosted several high-profile guests, including Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, boxer Mike Tyson and Senator Katie Britt.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments