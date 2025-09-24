Fox News host Jesse Watters has said that the US should bomb the UN after Donald Trump and first lady Melania were forced to walk up a broken escalator.

Speaking on Jesse Watters Primetime on Tuesday (23 September), the presenter said that the US president was “sabotaged” by the faulty escalator, which he said could have resulted in Melania getting “hurt”.

He also claimed that the teleprompter was similarly incapacitated. Describing the mishaps as an “insurrection”, Mr Watters added: “This is an insurrection. And what we need to do is either leave the UN or we need to bomb it. It is in New York though, right?”

During a fiery speech on Tuesday, Trump told the global body: “All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle. “