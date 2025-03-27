ICE arrests University of Alabama doctoral student from Iran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A doctoral student from Iran studying at the University of Alabama was detained by federal immigration officers, among the latest arrests targeting international students under Donald Trump’s administration.

Alireza Doroudi, who is studying mechanical engineering, was arrested at his home around 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to student newspaper The Crimson White.

Doroudi remains “in ICE custody” but his location is not identified, as of Thursday, according to the agency’s website. He is reportedly inside Pickens County jail, waiting for removal to an ICE detention center, according to the Alabama Reflector.

The university said in a statement Wednesday that a doctoral student was “detained off campus by federal immigration authorities” but did not reveal the student’s name or any details about the case, citing federal privacy laws. The university said international students are “valued members of the campus community.”

Doroudi was reportedly legally in the United States on a nonimmigrant F-1 student visa in 2023, but the visa was revoked six months after his arrival, according to The Crimson White.

He was specializing in metallurgical engineering, according to his LinkedIn. Last year, he wrote that he was “thrilled to share” his first published paper as a PhD candidate.

“This is just the beginning, and I’m looking forward to further exploration and advancements in materials science!” he wrote.

He previously studied at Amirkabir University of Technology - Tehran Polytechnic in Iran, where he received a master’s degree in welding engineering technology.

The National Iranian American Council is “deeply disturbed” by Doroudi’s arrest, the group said in a statement.

“At a minimum, ICE must make his whereabouts known and make clear if he has been charged with any crime. If not, he should be immediately released,” the group said.

The Independent has requested comment from the Department of Homeland Security.

Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are removing visas from international students studying at American universities as part of the president’s anti-immigration agenda ( REUTERS )

Doroudi’s arrest follows a series of similar incidents targeting international students who have spoken out or joined protests against Israel’s war in Gaza, which sparked demonstrations at college campuses across the country.

Trump is directing his anti-immigration agenda towards college campuses accused of harboring antisemitic “pro-Hamas” activities. In recent days, several doctoral candidates and graduate students at prestigious universities — including lawful permanent residents — have been arrested and threatened with removal from the country after voicing support for Palestine in the wake of Israel’s devastation in retaliation for October 7 attacks.

“We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday when asked about a Tufts University student who was arrested after joining students in an an op-ed condemning Israel’s war in Gaza.

It is unclear whether Doroudi was similarly involved in campus demonstrations.

“Doroudi’s arrest comes on the heels of the baseless arrest of students and a green card holder as apparent retaliation against their speech and activism against war,” the National Iranian American Council said. “The cruelty appears to have been the point of these harsh arrests, spreading fear in many communities. We call on the administration to halt these harsh and unjust actions and immediately release all those unjustly detained.”

University of Alabama College Democrats said the Trump administration has “struck a cold, vicious dagger through the heart of [the university’s] international community.”

“As far as we know right now, ICE is yet to provide any justification for their actions, so we are not sure if this persecution is politically motivated, as has been seen in other universities around the country,” the group said in a statement.